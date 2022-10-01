Editorial, 10/2: Beer will get its tryout with basketball

In late October, a Nebraska basketball fan will buy the first beer sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena during a Husker basketball game.

That will happen thanks to an agreement between the city of Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and approved by the NU Board of Regents that would authorize alcohol sales at Nebraska sporting events at the city-owned arena for the next two years.

Under the terms of the agreement, 90% of the net revenue from beer, wine and liquor sales at Husker games will go to the city with the remaining 10% going to Nebraska Athletics. The university’s share of the revenues, according to athletics director Trev Alberts, is expected to be about $100,000.

That means that some $900,000 will go to the city, which through ASM Global, the company that manages the arena, bears the cost of running the venue for games from which it receives no ticket revenue.

So the anticipated cash infusion from alcohol sales will help the arena, after nine seasons and close to 200 games of Husker basketball, to break even or, possibly make a small profit from holding the contests.

The $100,000 the university will receive is a paltry sum compared to the millions it will received from its new multimedia rights deal and, in the near future, the Big Ten’s new media rights payout.

“We’re not serving alcohol at Pinnacle Bank Arena to see how much money we can make,” Alberts said.

Rather, the university is, at last, allowing the sale of alcohol at games as a fan amenity. That has been the policy at University of Nebraska-Omaha hockey games since its Baxter Arena opened in 2015.

But, despite fan interest and years of discussion, the regents and university and athletic department officials chose not to move forward with alcohol at Pinnacle Bank Arena until this year – a decision reflecting a national change in attitude toward alcohol sales at college sporting event and changes in administration.

The agreement approved Friday is limited to Pinnacle Bank Arena and does not authorize alcohol sales at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, home of the volleyball team, Haymarket Park, the home of Husker baseball, or Memorial Stadium.

Haymarket Park, however, might make sense for a similar agreement to be approved for the upcoming baseball season. Like the arena, it already sells alcohol at its non-Husker games and other events.

Alcohol at Memorial Stadium, however, is years away at best. The 99-year-old stadium is not physically equipped to sell beer. It, among many things, lacks adequate storage, a distribution system and the number of restrooms necessary if beer was to be sold to 80,000 plus people.

The agreement must be approved by the Lincoln City Council before alcohol sales during Husker games can occur. It will take a couple weeks for the agreement for the contract to make its way through the council’s approval process.

For fans who have supported the sale of alcohol at games, hoisting a beer, a glass of wine or a cocktail while the Huskers hoist three-pointers has been a long time coming, so waiting a few more weeks after nine years shouldn't be a problem.