Editorial, 10/19: Learn, listen in preparation for general election

Election season is in full swing.

Yards are sprouting signs. Letters to the editor are pouring in. Sunday marked the end of the season’s Journal Star editorial board endorsements.

And today you’ll find the 2022 General Election Voters’ Guide inserted in the print edition of the Journal Star.

Early voting started Oct. 3 (the online version of the voters’ guide posted shortly thereafter) for a monumental mid-term culminating with Election Day Nov. 8.

As our community changes, voters will make crucial choices about who conducts the public’s business in a variety of county offices.

The Supreme Court, with its reversal of Roe v. Wade, has signaled that important decisions will be sent back to the states, raising the stakes as voters elect state senators and constitutional officers.

And voters will select a member of Congress to represent the 1st District for a full two-year term after a heated and unusual June vote to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry after his criminal conviction.

It’s a common refrain. Every election matters. But in a time of deep partisan division, a time when the integrity of our election system is under attack, a time when diatribes substitute for dialogue, it’s important for voters to do their homework.

Between the general election and the May primary, the Journal Star editorial board did its own, interviewing dozens of candidates.

No one was rude. No one was evil. Some candidates were certainly better prepared or better informed than others, but everyone believed in the virtues of public service and that their causes and views furthered the public good.

Those interviews are all available online. And while we stand by our endorsements, those interviews, we believe, may be even more important in helping voters make up their own minds because when voters listen to a candidate focused on the issues and not his or her opponent, we can learn what our vote might really mean.

In the end, we vote for people. So the demonization of one party serves no one. It oversimplifies complex issues and insults independent-thinking voters.

It’s too easy to fall into that partisan pigeonhole. The loudest and most extreme views tend to frame the discussion. But the real work happens where most of us reside ideologically — in the middle.

So read, watch, think, talk ... and listen. Candidates are smart enough to give voters what they want. Tell them voters want a more substantive conversation this election season.