Editorial, 10/19: Learn, listen in preparation for general election

Election season is in full swing.
Yards are sprouting signs. Letters to the editor are pouring in. Sunday marked the end of the season’s Journal Star editorial board endorsements.
And today you’ll find the 2022 General Election Voters’ Guide inserted in the print edition of the Journal Star.
Early voting started Oct. 3 (the online version of the voters’ guide posted shortly thereafter) for a monumental mid-term culminating with Election Day Nov. 8.
Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.
There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot.
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…
Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…
For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …
Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…
Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.
Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.
There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…
The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…
Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.
As our community changes, voters will make crucial choices about who conducts the public’s business in a variety of county offices.
People are also reading…
The Supreme Court, with its reversal of Roe v. Wade, has signaled that important decisions will be sent back to the states, raising the stakes as voters elect state senators and constitutional officers.
And voters will select a member of Congress to represent the 1st District for a full two-year term after a heated and unusual June vote to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry after his criminal conviction.
It’s a common refrain. Every election matters. But in a time of deep partisan division, a time when the integrity of our election system is under attack, a time when diatribes substitute for dialogue, it’s important for voters to do their homework.
Between the general election and the May primary, the Journal Star editorial board did its own, interviewing dozens of candidates.
No one was rude. No one was evil. Some candidates were certainly better prepared or better informed than others, but everyone believed in the virtues of public service and that their causes and views furthered the public good.
Those interviews are all available online. And while we stand by our endorsements, those interviews, we believe, may be even more important in helping voters make up their own minds because when voters listen to a candidate focused on the issues and not his or her opponent, we can learn what our vote might really mean.
In the end, we vote for people. So the demonization of one party serves no one. It oversimplifies complex issues and insults independent-thinking voters.
It’s too easy to fall into that partisan pigeonhole. The loudest and most extreme views tend to frame the discussion. But the real work happens where most of us reside ideologically — in the middle.
So read, watch, think, talk ... and listen. Candidates are smart enough to give voters what they want. Tell them voters want a more substantive conversation this election season.