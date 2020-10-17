Editorial, 10/18: HHS shifts come at the worst time for the state

Triggered by pandemic fatigue, a relaxation in restrictions on businesses and social gatherings and, in Lincoln, the return of thousands of college students to the city, coronavirus cases in Nebraska have hit record levels
On Oct. 9, the state reported 1,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the spring peak of 677 set on May 7. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases has risen from about 426 on Sept. 28 to 654 as of Monday, an increase of more than 50%, giving Nebraska the seventh-highest rate of new cases.
The rise in cases corresponds to Gov. Pete Ricketts decision to remove most restrictions Sept. 14.
The spike in cases caused the Harvard Global Health Institute to list Nebraska among the 14 states where case rates are so high, it recommends stay-at-home orders be put in place.
That won’t happen. Ricketts won’t mandate the wearing of face coverings, the best tool to combat the virus, much less require Nebraskans to stay at home.
Instead, the state continues to rely on a coronavirus-mitigation strategy based on the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. But that plan is coming under pressure from the unrelenting virus.
Coronavirus-linked hospitalizations statewide hit a record last weekend and declined only slightly since, causing hospitals in Omaha to sound the alarm, even as Ricketts and Nebraska chief medical officer Dr. Gary Anthone continue to maintain that the state has plenty of beds.
The resurgence of the virus makes it doubly strange that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is operating without a state epidemiologist in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century.
Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had been state epidemiologist for 30 years, last month was removed from that position and given a new role -- special assistant to DHHS CEO Dannette Smith.
Department officials insist that he is still essentially operating as epidemiologist. But his new duties and a possible reclassification to discretionary employee, working at the pleasure of the department, appear to diminish that role and perhaps be aimed at silencing any opposition he might have to the state plan.
“It appears they have taken him out of the data management and out of the direction of the disease in the state, which is truly his role and his expertise,” Sen. Sara Howard told the Journal Star. “This is not the time for the state to not have an epidemiologist.”
The Journal Star editorial board agrees. The state epidemiologist position has been vacant since Sept. 8, coincidentally timed with the rise in cases. Safranek should be returned to the position, with the same operating responsibilities as he had before HHS began its reorganization.
Administratively revamping the troubled department can wait; addressing the pandemic with Safranek, the most experienced and knowledgeable person in the lead, cannot.
