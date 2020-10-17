Editorial, 10/18: HHS shifts come at the worst time for the state

The resurgence of the virus makes it doubly strange that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is operating without a state epidemiologist in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century.

Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had been state epidemiologist for 30 years, last month was removed from that position and given a new role -- special assistant to DHHS CEO Dannette Smith.

Department officials insist that he is still essentially operating as epidemiologist. But his new duties and a possible reclassification to discretionary employee, working at the pleasure of the department, appear to diminish that role and perhaps be aimed at silencing any opposition he might have to the state plan.

“It appears they have taken him out of the data management and out of the direction of the disease in the state, which is truly his role and his expertise,” Sen. Sara Howard told the Journal Star. “This is not the time for the state to not have an epidemiologist.”

The Journal Star editorial board agrees. The state epidemiologist position has been vacant since Sept. 8, coincidentally timed with the rise in cases. Safranek should be returned to the position, with the same operating responsibilities as he had before HHS began its reorganization.

Administratively revamping the troubled department can wait; addressing the pandemic with Safranek, the most experienced and knowledgeable person in the lead, cannot.