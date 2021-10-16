Editorial, 10/17: As Ricketts grandstands, state issues still remain

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t alone on a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to bash the White House about its immigration policies, as he was joined by several other Republican governors.
But his visit stretched far beyond the constitutional purview of his office.
As Article IV of the Nebraska Constitution notes: “The supreme executive power shall be vested in the Governor, who shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed and the affairs of the state efficiently and economically administered.”
His journey to the border – along with his steady stream of invectives directed at President Joe Biden – has nothing to do with the laws of the state, and they come at a time where Nebraska needs his leadership on pressing issues more than campaign-like speeches.
Consider the following political values traditionally associated with conservatives, of which Ricketts proudly considers himself:
* Cutting spending: The governor’s office claimed that Ricketts’ travel expenses were covered by a Republican governors’ association. Regardless, the costs for his security detail of Nebraska State Patrol troopers – along with those of other governors – are borne by taxpayers.
* Local control: As states with the same level of sovereignty, Nebraska and Texas are on an equal footing and must manage their own affairs accordingly. The governor seems to take marching orders to help Texas, even sending state troopers down to assist Border Patrol at Nebraska taxpayer cost, but the Lone Star State isn’t returning the favor.
* Limited government: Nebraska’s governor should be running Nebraska. Instead, he’s spreading government far beyond its intended scope. While his points about an increase in fentanyl overdoses aren’t wrong, his job is to prevent them within his state’s borders.
These are the kinds of trends Ricketts routinely highlights as overreach emanating from the Biden White House. Yet, the time he spends crafting statements blasting Biden or talking at the southern border takes away from his responsibility as Nebraska’s chief executive.
All the while, Nebraska’s prisons remain in a state of crisis, from overcrowding to understaffing. The state relies on crediting property taxes paid rather than fixing the structural problems. Employers simply cannot find enough workers to hire. State support of public education and teacher pay are among the lowest in the country. Livestock producers are being hung out to dry by big packing operations.
And while Ricketts railed in Texas against COVID-positive “health hazards” entering at the southern border, he presides over a state where only nine of 93 counties have more than half of their populations vaccinated against the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Nothing that occurred in Texas can solve any of these serious problems that affect all Nebraskans.
For as worried as he is about the Mexican border, we urge him to instead keep his focus on his constitutional duties of administering the affairs of the state and solving the problems within Nebraska’s borders.