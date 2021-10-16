Editorial, 10/17: As Ricketts grandstands, state issues still remain

* Local control: As states with the same level of sovereignty, Nebraska and Texas are on an equal footing and must manage their own affairs accordingly. The governor seems to take marching orders to help Texas, even sending state troopers down to assist Border Patrol at Nebraska taxpayer cost, but the Lone Star State isn’t returning the favor.

* Limited government: Nebraska’s governor should be running Nebraska. Instead, he’s spreading government far beyond its intended scope. While his points about an increase in fentanyl overdoses aren’t wrong, his job is to prevent them within his state’s borders.

These are the kinds of trends Ricketts routinely highlights as overreach emanating from the Biden White House. Yet, the time he spends crafting statements blasting Biden or talking at the southern border takes away from his responsibility as Nebraska’s chief executive.

All the while, Nebraska’s prisons remain in a state of crisis, from overcrowding to understaffing. The state relies on crediting property taxes paid rather than fixing the structural problems. Employers simply cannot find enough workers to hire. State support of public education and teacher pay are among the lowest in the country. Livestock producers are being hung out to dry by big packing operations.