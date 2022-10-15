Editorial, 10/16: Pansing Brooks, Blood earn board endorsements

The Journal Star editorial board concludes its 2022 general election endorsements in the contests for governor and the 1st Congressional District.

For governor, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Carol Blood.

State Senator Blood, the Democrat, and NU Regent Jim Pillen, the Republican, provide voters with a highly contrasted choice to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose eight years in office have been increasingly conservative and divisive.

Pillen, who was Ricketts’ candidate in the hotly contested GOP primary, would largely continue the Ricketts style of governance, which along with fiscal conservatism has included attacking Democrats in Washington on many issues state government has little impact on and using the conservative majority in the Legislature to try to push through bills.

Blood, in her work on the Bellevue City Council and in her eight years in the Legislature, has taken the opposite tack, building coalitions to address issues. In fact, her initial priority would be to develop a strategic plan for Nebraska, aimed at determining statewide priorities on issues and creating a metric to evaluate success in reaching those goals.

Libertarian Scott Zimmerman is also seeking the governorship and provides an alternative to the two major parties. He would prioritize balancing state services between rural and urban areas and school funding.

Blood’s positions on the state’s most pressing issues – the need for criminal justice reform rather than simply building a new prison, addressing property tax relief through state funding of schools, leaving the state’s abortion law unchanged and protecting the state’s water resources align more closely to those held the editorial board.

Those positions, the opportunity to move toward a more bipartisan style of governance and her desire to represent and work with all Nebraskans earn Blood our endorsement.

1st Congressional District

For the 1st Congressional District, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Patty Pansing Brooks.

Democrat Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood met in a June special election to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after being convicted on federal charges of lying to federal agents.

Flood won that election, making him the incumbent in the congressional district. His three months in Washington do not give him an appreciable advantage in experience. They have, however, shown him so far to be a toe-the-party-line GOP representative, allied with minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy in attacking President Joe Biden and opposing Democratic policy initiatives.

In contrast, Pansing Brooks, who served eight years as a Democrat working in what former Gov. J.J. Exon called the “nonpartisan Republican Legislature,” worked across the aisle to pass important pieces of legislation, and will do so in Congress.

Flood, who served as speaker during his tenure in the Legislature, and Pansing Brooks are both well qualified by that legislative experience to serve in Congress and each brings areas of strength.

Flood is strongly grounded in agricultural and economic development issues.

Pansing Brooks, who represents central Lincoln, is well versed in more urban issues of economic development, health care, criminal justice and prison reform.

Her positions on the need to develop alternative energy and address climate change, protections of reproductive and voting rights and against discrimination on race and sexual orientation more closely align to those long held by the editorial board.

Those stands and her proven ability to bring people together to solve problems across a political divide earn Pansing Brooks our endorsement.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.