Editorial, 10/15: Mayor shares high hopes for Lincoln's future

"We already have incentivized redevelopment projects that, as we speak, are creating 144 affordable housing units and are providing more options for families with the use of housing vouchers," she said during the virtual address.

In addition, she called on Lincoln citizens to spend 1% more with local businesses to support the local economy as it grapples with the ongoing pandemic.

That may not seem like much, but for every dollar spent on locally owned businesses, nearly 70 cents stays in Lincoln. Those locally spent dollars add up, keep locals employed and churn Lincoln's economy.

The mayor also said that Lincoln will strive to reduce its contributions to the changing climate by setting a goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions in the city 80% by 2050.

That's a long-term goal but one that can begin immediately. Lincoln Electric System has joined in the commitment, and strategies to help reach the goal will be released with the draft Climate Action Plan sometime this month.

Perhaps her most ambitious stance came when Gaylor Baird called on the city to promote a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging while reiterating her administration's steps to address a "national reckoning with deep-seated, systemic inequities, racism and cultural and social division."