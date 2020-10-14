Editorial, 10/15: Mayor shares high hopes for Lincoln's future

In this tumultuous year of pandemic and political and social division, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird took a moment last week to be aspirational and forward-thinking.
As hard as it is to believe, there will come a day when COVID-19 is no longer the guiding force behind every decision made.
And that's why it was an unmasked breath of fresh air to hear the mayor look toward the future in her second State of the City address.
Gaylor Baird mapped out her priorities for her second year, and, while we applaud her desire to improve Lincoln's quality of life for all sectors of the population, it's fair to say that her agenda is quite ambitious and won't be accomplished overnight.
Rome wasn't built in a day. Nor will the Lincoln that Gaylor Baird envisions.
She pointed to affordable housing, climate change and inclusiveness as high-priority topics to be addressed in the next year.
Gaylor Baird said her administration will act on the city's coordinated affordable housing action plan, which projects Lincoln will need 5,000 units that rent for less than $1,000 monthly for lower-income renters by 2030.
"We already have incentivized redevelopment projects that, as we speak, are creating 144 affordable housing units and are providing more options for families with the use of housing vouchers," she said during the virtual address.
In addition, she called on Lincoln citizens to spend 1% more with local businesses to support the local economy as it grapples with the ongoing pandemic.
That may not seem like much, but for every dollar spent on locally owned businesses, nearly 70 cents stays in Lincoln. Those locally spent dollars add up, keep locals employed and churn Lincoln's economy.
The mayor also said that Lincoln will strive to reduce its contributions to the changing climate by setting a goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions in the city 80% by 2050.
That's a long-term goal but one that can begin immediately. Lincoln Electric System has joined in the commitment, and strategies to help reach the goal will be released with the draft Climate Action Plan sometime this month.
Perhaps her most ambitious stance came when Gaylor Baird called on the city to promote a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging while reiterating her administration's steps to address a "national reckoning with deep-seated, systemic inequities, racism and cultural and social division."
Those steps include changes to police use-of-force policies, prosecutorial reform and increased investment in mental health resources to support the work of Lincoln police.
It bears repeating that there's nothing on the mayor's agenda that can be considered a quick fix.
However, this crazy calendar year has taught us that the seeds to betterment are often planted years in advance and that failure to do the maintenance work can lead to an uncertain future.
