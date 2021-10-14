Editorial, 10/15: Auto museum's growth will be boon for Lincoln

Lincoln's own “Disneyland for car people” is getting bigger, and that’s a big plus for auto enthusiasts from around the country and for the city itself.

On Saturday, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will break ground for the first phase of a $10 million project that will add 90,000 square feet to its building at 599 Oakcreek Drive, an expansion that will add about 60% more space to what is already one of the largest automotive museums in the country.

That expansion will allow the museum, which was named the No. 1 Attraction for Car Lovers in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice awards this year, to add enhanced displays for NASCAR and off-road racing; expand its land speed, drag racing and custom show car displays; and add interactive displays for children and families.

Those new displays will join the more than 120 cars now in galleries of Indianapolis 500 cars from across the decades, drag racers, cars from famous builders like Carroll Shelby, Bonneville salt flats racers that have gone more than 600 mph, dirt track midgets, hotrods, the Ford Model A and Model T and more than 400 engines, many in a gallery that shows off multiple versions of the flathead Ford.