Editorial, 10/14: Law enforcement diversity is key to strong community

Everyone is in agreement that the racial makeup of law enforcement ought to come closer to mirroring the racial makeup of our community.

A Sunday report in the Journal Star showed, for example, that while the minority population of Lincoln is 20%, the minority staff number for the Lincoln Police Department is 8.5%. And that’s a better number than many agencies in Nebraska and beyond. For the state at large, our population is 21.8% minority, but the state patrol is only 4.6% minority troopers.

The importance of a diverse police force was laid out succinctly by Jeri Roeder, captain of the LPD’s education and personnel unit, when she said, “The people of our community, when they call for the police, they want to see people who look like them and share some of the same history and some of the same cultural similarities.” It builds a bond of trust, Roeder said.

Law enforcement’s problem is twofold, the story pointed out. First, it’s a matter of recruiting. Period. Fewer young people are interested in a career wearing a badge. The work is stressful and hard, and it’s only made more complicated when bad officers do bad things in other cities across the nation, hurting the reputations of all. The math is simple fewer recruits mean fewer recruits of color. But there’s a more important issue than math.