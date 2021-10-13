Editorial, 10/14: Election audit? Gerrymander's Lincoln impact getting clearer

Sen. Rob Clements introduced himself to his new Lancaster County constituents last week in deeply troubling fashion, signing on to a letter calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election results.
The Elmwood Republican, who was gerrymandered into representing eastern Lancaster County, including a slice of east Lincoln, justified his decision to join legislators from other states by saying that his constituents had raised concerns about election security.
That, Senator, would be some of your constituents.
As Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb pointed out: “I know Sen. Clements mostly discusses issues with rural voters, but since he has been gerrymandered into Lancaster County, he might want to consider there are voters who are both Democrats and Republicans.”
The remainder of Clements’ reasoning for joining the effort to undermine the 2020 election is disingenuous at best.
“I’m not wanting to disqualify President Biden,” he told the Omaha World-Herald. In fact, the letter is aimed at just that.
Not that an audit could somehow remove Biden from office. But its certain partisan outcome would continue to undermine Biden’s legitimacy in the eyes of supporters of former President Donald Trump and, worse, contribute to the Trump-led assault on democracy.
After signing the letter, Clements was forced to do an unconvincing dance, saying, on one hand, that constituents questioned whether their votes were counted correctly and, on the other, expressing “absolute confidence” and “respect” for Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts, both Republicans, who have defended the security of the state’s election system last fall.
It is notable that none of the other 48 Nebraska legislators, including the legion of pro-Trump Republicans, signed the letter whose lead signer is a self-described “conservative America-first, pro-Trump Republican” Arizona state senator.
That’s evidence that Clements made, to be charitable, an error in judgment in signing onto the effort to undermine the election.
More important than endorsing an audit that isn’t going to occur, however, is that Clements' action in signing the letter vividly illustrates the impact of the redistricting plan supported by a coalition of rural senators and Omaha Republicans that balkanized Lincoln to preserve a rural seat while diminishing the presence of Nebraska’s one true “blue dot” in Legislature.
Put bluntly, moving portions of Lincoln into a handful of rural districts that surround the city will, for the next decade, lead to views of the city’s urban dwellers being discounted or entirely ignored by the rural senators who are likely to hold those seats.