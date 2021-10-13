Editorial, 10/14: Election audit? Gerrymander's Lincoln impact getting clearer

After signing the letter, Clements was forced to do an unconvincing dance, saying, on one hand, that constituents questioned whether their votes were counted correctly and, on the other, expressing “absolute confidence” and “respect” for Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts, both Republicans, who have defended the security of the state’s election system last fall.

It is notable that none of the other 48 Nebraska legislators, including the legion of pro-Trump Republicans, signed the letter whose lead signer is a self-described “conservative America-first, pro-Trump Republican” Arizona state senator.

That’s evidence that Clements made, to be charitable, an error in judgment in signing onto the effort to undermine the election.

More important than endorsing an audit that isn’t going to occur, however, is that Clements' action in signing the letter vividly illustrates the impact of the redistricting plan supported by a coalition of rural senators and Omaha Republicans that balkanized Lincoln to preserve a rural seat while diminishing the presence of Nebraska’s one true “blue dot” in Legislature.