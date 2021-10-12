Editorial, 10/13: State owes transparency on reporting of prison plans

In other words, we'll share when the report is done, but it's never really done.

Ricketts said the data would be released at some point during the legislative process, after it's been used to formulate policy.

That's not good enough. This is one of most expensive and societally significant issues our state faces.

The state can't point to a lot of recent wins when they say, "Trust us."

Given the investment that Nebraskans will be asked to make, and the lack of progress officials and lawmakers have made thus far, perhaps sharing data while policy is being formulated would be better than after, to support whatever is being proposed.

The word "transparency" gets thrown around a lot these days. Everyone is in favor of it -- especially government officials when they are trying to score points with the public. It's far less popular when your work is put under the microscope. But that level of scrutiny ought to surprise no government employee. After all, it's etched on the building many of them do significant work in -- "The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen."

Nebraskans have paid for the corrections system we have, and Nebraskans will pay to fix it. Nebraskans deserve to see the data driving those plans.

