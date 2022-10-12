Editorial, 10/13: Board offers picks in county, legislative races

The Journal Star editorial board continues its 2022 general election endorsements with two contests for the Nebraska Legislature and two for the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Nebraska Legislature
In District 26, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Jane Raybould. The Lincoln City Council member and businesswoman would bring her fact-based business experience and her work on the council to the Legislature.
Her opponent, former City Council member and audiologist Roy Christensen would bring similar experiences to the Capitol with his open-minded, consultative conservatism.
Raybould’s views on issues, including the need for criminal justice reform, increased state funding of public education and maintaining the current state abortion law, more closely align with the editorial board’s positions.
In District 2, the editorial board endorses Sarah Slattery. Slattery, a chef and small business owner who calls herself the “school lunch lady” would bring her advocacy for education and child nutrition to the Legislature, work to ensure accessible health care, protect workers rights and leave Nebraska’s abortion laws unchanged.
Her opponent, incumbent Sen. Ron Clements would continue his work as a “numbers guy” on the Appropriations Committee, work for property tax relief, would support further restrictions on abortion and would support public voting for legislative committees, thereby weakening the nonpartisan Legislature.
After redistricting by the Legislature, District 2 now includes a portion of southeast Lancaster County, essentially suburban Lincoln. Slattery is the better fit for that new area of the district as well for Cass County.
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners
In District 1, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Sean Flowerday. Incumbent Flowerday, will continue his work to increase public health services, develop wind and solar energy while respecting property rights and collaborate in the development of a second water source for the city and county.
His opponent, general contractor Cameron Hall, is running on a platform aimed at reducing county spending, halting the increase in taxes created by rising property valuation and providing resources for roads and bridges
Flowerday, who has served as board chair, has ably represented the central Lincoln district and its working class population and should continue to do so.
In District 5, the editorial board endorses Rick Vest. Incumbent Vest brings his skills at mediation, working in both labor and management, to build consensus on the board. He will address the need to reduce jail overcrowding due to mental health issues and work to expand broadband, water services and infrastructure in the rural areas outside Lincoln.
His opponent, kitchen and bath remodeler Jason Kruger, would prioritize public safety and infrastructure.
Vest, who has helped reduce the county’s tax levy, increase its cash reserve and addressed infrastructure needs, deserves re-election.
About our endorsements
As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.