Editorial, 10/12: Sasse's resignation makes statement about politics

In 2014 Nebraskans sent Mr. Sasse to Washington.

Ben Sasse left Fremont and Midland University, where he was president, to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Sasse was an easy winner in his Republican primary in 2014 and an easy winner over Democrat Dave Domina that November.

He went to D.C. a darling of the national media, hailed as the thoughtful and not unattractive face of a young conservative movement.

Eight years and one Donald Trump later, he leaves, formally rebuked by the Nebraska Republican Party and chided by the former president and foe after Sasse denounced Trump on a number of occasions.

"I'm excited frankly about the opportunity to step away from politics and onto a team of big-cause, low-ego people who want to build stuff and serve students and plan for the future," Sasse told the Tampa Bay Times. If all goes as planned, he will become the next president of the University of Florida. It's perhaps telling that Sasse considers academics "low-ego people," but perhaps it's all relative.

Sasse is probably not naive enough to believe that leading a large state university in a state governed by a Trump rival and presidential aspirant in Ron DeSantis won't carry the whiff of politics.

But he won't be up to his armpits in it like in Washington.

After his party's reprimand, Sasse said, "Something has changed in the last four years. But it's not me."

Love his politics or hate them, Sasse's likely departure from politics (for now) probably says as much about the system as it does him.

Sheriff's race offers a choice

In the race for Lancaster County Sheriff, voters have a choice for the first time since 1994. Incumbent Republican Terry Wagner is running against Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. and Libertarian Conan Thomas.

Wagner brings 27 years of experience as sheriff and 46 in the departments. The question voters face is whether we are satisfied with the more institutionalized current system or we want to step into the future with a wider vision of law enforcement that addresses the needs of all county residents.

Jay Pitts offers 22 years of experience in a variety of law enforcement fields and some fresh perspectives on diversity and community policing.

Under Wagner, the Sheriff's Department seems to operate effectively and efficiently. Pitts promises to bring fresh perspectives on traditional community policing methods that address the needs of the whole county.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrived at this one after reviewing Journal Star voters' guide answers and our own research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.