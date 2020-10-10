Editorial, 10/11: Bolz stands out as best choice for US House

In the fields of agriculture, Bolz would work to eliminate Trump administration tariffs, which have hit Nebraska producers and the state’s economy with hundreds of millions in losses, reopen international markets for the farmers, develop wind energy and work to provide broadband technology to rural areas.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has served eight terms, has represented Nebraska’s ag interests well, of late as the ranking member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration.

But Republican Fortenberry is doing so as a member of the minority party in a body that is now and almost certainly will be controlled and have its agendas set by the Democratic Party majority that Bolz would join if elected.

That provides the opportunity for Bolz to be as effective a legislator in Washington as she has been in Lincoln. And her thoughtful, moderate stances on controversial issues and proven ability to work across the aisle in the officially nonpartisan Legislature would extend the House of Representatives, helping to reduce bitter, counterproductive partisanship and find common sense, compromise solutions to problems that cannot be ignored.