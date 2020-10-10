Editorial, 10/11: Bolz stands out as best choice for US House

Kate Bolz grew up on her family’s farm near Palmyra, led Nebraska community-based disability services groups, and, for the last eight years, has diligently represented south-central Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature, serving as vice chair of the powerful, budget-setting Appropriations Committee.
Now, the Journal Star editorial board recommends sending Bolz and her skill set, which matches perfectly with the 1st Congressional District's needs, to Congress.
Trained as a social worker, Bolz is a listener -- she’s safely talked with thousands of people across the district during the coronavirus-affected campaign by phone and at her innovative Tailgates with Kate. From those conversations, Bolz has identified her priorities, the issues that eastern Nebraskans, not the Washington establishment or special interests, most want Congress to address.
Those priorities, with which the editorial board concurs, begin with health care.
Specifically, Bolz would push the large pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug costs and support legislation to guarantee coverage for those with preexisting conditions and provide a public option, a la the Affordable Care Act, for those who need it without forcing people off their health insurance. Addressing often-stigmatized and overlooked mental health would also be another Bolz priority.
In the fields of agriculture, Bolz would work to eliminate Trump administration tariffs, which have hit Nebraska producers and the state’s economy with hundreds of millions in losses, reopen international markets for the farmers, develop wind energy and work to provide broadband technology to rural areas.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has served eight terms, has represented Nebraska’s ag interests well, of late as the ranking member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration.
But Republican Fortenberry is doing so as a member of the minority party in a body that is now and almost certainly will be controlled and have its agendas set by the Democratic Party majority that Bolz would join if elected.
That provides the opportunity for Bolz to be as effective a legislator in Washington as she has been in Lincoln. And her thoughtful, moderate stances on controversial issues and proven ability to work across the aisle in the officially nonpartisan Legislature would extend the House of Representatives, helping to reduce bitter, counterproductive partisanship and find common sense, compromise solutions to problems that cannot be ignored.
As the country stares at the largest national debt since World War II, triggered in part by the Trump tax cuts championed by “fiscally conservative” Republicans, the skills Bolz used in the Legislature in balancing the state’s budget will become critical as Congress works to wrestle down the trillions in deficit spending.
Plugged into the district by her listening, a lifetime of living and working in both Palmyra and Lincoln and her experience in the Legislature, Bolz is the best choice to become the next representative and first Congresswoman from the First District.
