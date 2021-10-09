Editorial, 10/10: Nebraska needs an independent redistricting body

In the end, Nebraska’s redistricting method largely worked in 2021, with compromise maps making few people, if any, giddy, while most accepted the outcome as tolerable.

But the special session we just witnessed – which Speaker Mike Hilgers threatened to end without a solution after partisan squabbling nearly derailed the entire process – demonstrated why Nebraska needs to take the drawing of maps out of the hands of elected officials dependent on the outcome.

The Nebraska Legislature has proved in recent years that it has no interest in reforming a system that helps determine who stays in office, so the people – Nebraska’s second house – must craft a petition that will end this partisan gamesmanship in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

As last month proved, when politics enter the equation, you have travesties like some that Nebraska will have to deal with for the next decade.

A more densely populated area of central Nebraska gave up a seat to a rural area, one that’s hemorrhaged population, to end a standoff. Meanwhile, Lincoln’s growth didn’t result in a new seat; rather, the city was carved up and given to rural Republicans to appease a renegade group of rural senators who believed their constituencies are more important than others.