Editorial, 10/1: School return can work if safety rules are followed

As we previously wrote about LPS’ detailed plan to return to school before classes began in August, part of what’s made educating in the era of COVID-19 challenging is the amount of responsibilities placed on schools not tied to learning.

Students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, for instance, may not have reliable internet connectivity at home, despite LPS efforts. Others from unstable home environments may not know when or where they’ll have their next meals, and the growing need for two-income households to make ends meet during a period of wage stagnation has left many families without other means to care for children.

Schools carry burdens every day that public education was never designed to shoulder, and that’s what’s made the pandemic that much more challenging.

In particular, this falls harder on educators, who perform one of the most vital jobs day in and day out.

Teaching is an underpaid, underappreciated job on a good day, despite its importance. And those who perform this task must be adequately protected as they enter the classroom. If they need accommodations as larger number of students prepare to return later this month for the second quarter, it’s on the district to ensure their needs can be met.

Again, we think this can be a success – but it requires strict adherence to the rules to avoid outbreaks and the health hazards that carelessness can create.