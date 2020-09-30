Editorial, 10/1: School return can work if safety rules are followed

More than two months after high school students in Lincoln Public Schools buildings began their school year half online and half in person, the school board determined students can physically attend classes every day of the week in the second quarter.
The hybrid model provided a layer of security, to be sure, in that it allowed students adequate spacing to socially distance in classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But, despite the best efforts of the district to educate remotely during a global pandemic, the absence of the structure and learning environment provided by schools has been challenging for many students.
Given that contract tracers have yet to uncover any evidence regarding any spread of COVID-19 in the schools, we’re encouraged by the possibility of returning students to the classroom in a safe manner. But this certainly introduces the possibility of risk, particularly in intergenerational households.
If – and only if – the safety protocols of masks, sanitation and the like are followed to a T, the plan should work. If not, LPS shouldn’t hesitate to return to a staggered schedule or fully remote learning, depending on what the situation at that time requires.
There’s no evidence yet to disprove that the actions LPS is taking are ineffective. The district has notified parents everyday of which buildings have announced positive cases, and, again, there’s no documented spread of the coronavirus in the school building.
As we previously wrote about LPS’ detailed plan to return to school before classes began in August, part of what’s made educating in the era of COVID-19 challenging is the amount of responsibilities placed on schools not tied to learning.
Students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, for instance, may not have reliable internet connectivity at home, despite LPS efforts. Others from unstable home environments may not know when or where they’ll have their next meals, and the growing need for two-income households to make ends meet during a period of wage stagnation has left many families without other means to care for children.
Schools carry burdens every day that public education was never designed to shoulder, and that’s what’s made the pandemic that much more challenging.
In particular, this falls harder on educators, who perform one of the most vital jobs day in and day out.
Teaching is an underpaid, underappreciated job on a good day, despite its importance. And those who perform this task must be adequately protected as they enter the classroom. If they need accommodations as larger number of students prepare to return later this month for the second quarter, it’s on the district to ensure their needs can be met.
Again, we think this can be a success – but it requires strict adherence to the rules to avoid outbreaks and the health hazards that carelessness can create.
