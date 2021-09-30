Editorial, 10/1: Mothers' room controversy about more than a room

Exclusion is precisely what Hughes did in making the decision to close the mothers’ room without consulting any of the Legislature’s female senators -- who supported its creation -- or putting the matter before the Executive Board.

Hughes’ reasoning for converting the mothers’ room to an office was equally flawed. He said the room isn’t used often, the move is temporary and there is no alternative.

The justification that the room is little used could be said of other spaces in the Capitol, too. It is a very large building, and there are surely other rooms that are used even less than the mothers’ room.

That the move is temporary isn’t a way to justify the action that sets back the efforts for access to the Capitol for pregnant and nursing women.

And the alternative is a “pod” inside a first-floor copy room, which was rejected by the senators who fought for the mothers' room as inadequate as it has no sink and lacks privacy.

There’s a relatively simple solution to this problem: Find another room where Bare can work until the project is complete, and restore the mothers’ room.

But overcoming the underlying equality for women, especially mothers, is a much longer and tougher battle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0