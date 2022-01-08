Editorial, 1/9: With omicron wave reaching state, caution still imperative

Nearly two years after Americans affected by a mysterious new illness aboard a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean were quarantined at Camp Ashland, that virus has touched every corner of Nebraska.
Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 – the exact number will never be known – and a few thousand have died from the disease.
Now, a new variant of the virus has arrived in Nebraska, at a time when hospitals are already devoting hundreds of beds and massive amounts of resources to COVID-19 patients, all while other medical needs haven’t exactly stopped.
Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, which oversees the state’s public health lab, told the Journal Star’s Matt Olberding on Monday that 77% of the COVID-19 tests it sequenced came back for that new variant, omicron. That figure is stunningly high, given how few cases of omicron have been announced by Nebraska’s public health districts.
While omicron appears to be milder than its predecessors, it’s far more transmissible. Based on the sheer number of anticipated cases alone, the numbers from Nebraska Medicine portend a new wave of hospitalizations, which have been in crisis mode for nearly two years.
Everyone is frustrated by the changes and restrictions this pandemic has caused, but it requires a collective effort to preserve individual liberty in the face of this threat. While Lancaster County’s mask mandate was Nebraska’s last to lapse, its residents must make informed decisions going forward.
Don’t want to wear a mask? Nobody does. But vaccines – whether a first dose or a booster – remain incredibly effective tools to reduce both your risk of contracting COVID-19 and avoiding hospitalization should you contract it.
Don’t believe us? Listen to the local hospitals and medical professionals, whom you’ve trusted for treating other medical conditions. In Lincoln, overworked doctors and nurses have been stressing that their facilities are primarily filled with unvaccinated people – younger and sicker than ever before – and the state’s largest hospitals are devoting more beds to COVID-19 patients.
Local case levels are at levels not seen since December 2020, before vaccines were widely available. Hospitalizations aren’t at that level – and we’re grateful for the vaccine for that reason – but the current caseload and expected influx place Nebraska in “dire straits,” in the words for University of Nebraska Medical Center infections disease specialist, since more hospitalizations typically precedes more deaths.
Pandemic fatigue is a real thing, but the way out isn’t digging your heels in. It’s buckling down and doing your part to help prevent the spread and protecting hospitalizations from being overcrowded.
We’ve come a long way – and know a lot more – since COVID-19 first appeared in Nebraska in 2020. But we aren’t out of the woods yet.