Editorial, 1/9: With omicron wave reaching state, caution still imperative

Nearly two years after Americans affected by a mysterious new illness aboard a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean were quarantined at Camp Ashland, that virus has touched every corner of Nebraska.

Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 – the exact number will never be known – and a few thousand have died from the disease.

Now, a new variant of the virus has arrived in Nebraska, at a time when hospitals are already devoting hundreds of beds and massive amounts of resources to COVID-19 patients, all while other medical needs haven’t exactly stopped.

Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, which oversees the state’s public health lab, told the Journal Star’s Matt Olberding on Monday that 77% of the COVID-19 tests it sequenced came back for that new variant, omicron. That figure is stunningly high, given how few cases of omicron have been announced by Nebraska’s public health districts.

While omicron appears to be milder than its predecessors, it’s far more transmissible. Based on the sheer number of anticipated cases alone, the numbers from Nebraska Medicine portend a new wave of hospitalizations, which have been in crisis mode for nearly two years.