Editorial, 1/8: Insurrection at Capitol an attack on our democracy itself

The failure of Capitol security to be adequately prepared, even for such an unprecedented assault, must be investigated.

Trump had drummed up his supporters for weeks, inviting them to Washington and telling them to go wild, so those in charge of keeping the Capitol safe had to know something was coming Wednesday. But there appeared to be inadequate staffing and effort to prevent the storming of the Capitol and remove the insurrectionists.

The treatment of the insurrectionists, few of whom were arrested Wednesday, deserves scrutiny. While a woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police during the melee, few of the people captured on video were met by the force that was routinely inflicted on Black Lives Matter protesters this summer.

And law enforcement, federal and District of Columbia, must use all available investigatory elements — video, social media posts and tips from the public — to identify those who stormed the Capitol to arrest and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

The federal charge of insurrection carries a 10-year maximum sentence and should be levied against all those found to have been involved.