Editorial, 1/8:Editorial board lists its agenda for 2023

Each January, the Journal Star editorial board presents its agenda for the year, a list of the five topics we see as of the greatest importance to the state, the city, and, importantly, our readers.

This year, our list — climate change; inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship; protecting public education; improving quality of life and reforming prisons and policing – remains unchanged from 2022.

Those issues certainly weren’t “fixed” in 2022. Frankly, little headway has been achieved on any of the items, and they have become increasingly critical over the last 12 months.

The following is a brief explanation on why these items, listed in alphabetical order, are, again, our editorial priorities in 2023:

* Climate change: 2022 was one of driest years in Nebraska history, marked by a record hot summer while wind storms and polar plunges spread across the Plains. Evidence that global warming-created climate change is impacting the state.

Yet, too few Nebraska leaders acknowledge climate change, much less make any effort to address it, even by simple acts, such as passing a climate resiliency plan. Developing such a plan, as the city of Lincoln has done, is one aspect of climate change-impacted public policy that must be addressed – issues that, locally, include the makeup of the Lincoln Electric System board, and, on the state level, the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) and Perkins County Canal water projects.

Addressing climate change, however, is more than simply being “greener.” The changing climate will dramatically impact agriculture, the state’s leading industry, and water supply and usage, both issues largely ignored by policymakers.

* Inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship: For all the talk about the need to find common ground, and work for the benefit of all Nebraskans, the first week of the Legislature has illustrated that little has changed in Nebraska politics and governance. Republicans are attempting to unravel the nonpartisanship at the heart of the Legislature and have even proposed dismantling the unicameral in favor of a two-house system that they explicitly state would give western Nebraska a legislative advantage.

Several Nebraska political contests last year, especially the Lancaster County Attorney race, were marked by viciously negative advertising that smeared candidates and eliminated any sense of civility and sober discussion. We hope that the same does not occur in the upcoming elections for Mayor and City Council.

* Protecting public education: As schools recover from COVID-19, addressing teacher shortages and learning loss created by the pandemic, public education in the state continues to be under pressure on social and financial fronts.

State lawmakers have not found a method to adequately fund K-12 schools – continually providing one of the lowest rates of direct state aid in the country while asking Nebraskans to pay some of the nation’s highest property tax rates. School funding and property tax relief need to be considered together and a formula found for increasing state funding of schools while reducing property taxes.

Public education is how the vast majority of kids in Nebraska learn. To do right by them, education should not be turned into a culture war battleground at the district, state or post-secondary levels.

* Quality of life: While Nebraska continues to grow, particularly in Lincoln, Omaha and Sarpy County, the state continues to struggle to fill thousands of jobs. That challenge will require all Nebraskans, not just governments, to work to increase affordable housing opportunities and add middle class housing, create higher-paying employment in the historically low wage state and to welcome and increase the number of refugees and immigrants coming to Nebraska.

* Reforming prisons and policing: The Nebraska corrections system has been in crisis for years and remains at near-record levels of overcrowding, with little programming available for incarcerated persons, high sentencing rates and a crumbling State Penitentiary.

Some progress has been made on addressing those issues, with a new prison proposed to replace the penitentiary. That prison should not be envisioned as a way for the state to build its way out of the corrections crisis. Rather, criminal justice reform, which died in last year’s Legislature, is necessary.

Similarly, policing and prosecution needs to be re-examined and reformed, with, among other solutions, increasing use of problem-solving courts and, locally, the Lincoln Police need strong policies to end sexual harassment and discrimination within the department.