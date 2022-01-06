Editorial, 1/7: Game plan will help state win this session

Number 3 is “Pay attention to details.” This one is critical in all legislation, but especially for the main priorities and particularly the appropriation of the federal funds. Put simply, the Legislature shouldn’t open the tap for a pet project from every senator or part of the state. Rather, each proposal should be evaluated down to the penny, so to speak.

And Principle 4 is “Put the team first.” This one is where things get tricky at the Capitol, for it means no grandstanding, especially from those seeking other offices in the upcoming election, no rigid partisan division in the officially nonpartisan body, no deliberately prolonging debates that are certain to not come to any kind of conclusion and, pivotally, compromising to get key legislation passed.

Bill Parcells, the legendary NFL coach who began his coaching career at Hastings College, has three more locker room wall slogans that would also serve the Legislature well: Blame nobody. Expect nothing. Do something.