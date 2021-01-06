Editorial, 1/7: Closing gap will lead to healthier state

Public health has always been about a lot more than the most recent virus – even when that virus is responsible for a pandemic.

Public health involves wellness, education, access to care and much more. A recent statewide reporting project by 10 of the state’s largest newspapers – Unhealthy Nebraska – focused on what Nebraskans as a population must do to become healthier. We have the tools, argues Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, to be the healthiest state in the U.S. Last year we ranked 17th. Because of COVID, no new rankings were released this year.

Not surprisingly, drinking, obesity and smoking are all areas where the state can improve, according to the study by America’s Health Rankings.

More disturbing is how disparities based on race or ethnicity impact our communities in areas like premature death rates and infant mortality. “How do we challenge racism and lead to better health outcomes for these individuals? The healthier the community, the fewer inequities,” Khan told one reporter.