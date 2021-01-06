Editorial, 1/7: Closing gap will lead to healthier state

Public health has always been about a lot more than the most recent virus – even when that virus is responsible for a pandemic.
Public health involves wellness, education, access to care and much more. A recent statewide reporting project by 10 of the state’s largest newspapers – Unhealthy Nebraska – focused on what Nebraskans as a population must do to become healthier. We have the tools, argues Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, to be the healthiest state in the U.S. Last year we ranked 17th. Because of COVID, no new rankings were released this year.
Not surprisingly, drinking, obesity and smoking are all areas where the state can improve, according to the study by America’s Health Rankings.
More disturbing is how disparities based on race or ethnicity impact our communities in areas like premature death rates and infant mortality. “How do we challenge racism and lead to better health outcomes for these individuals? The healthier the community, the fewer inequities,” Khan told one reporter.
Another piece of this puzzle is education. The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, told another reporter, “With more education, people have more opportunities for better health. ... More access to health care, they’re more likely to live in healthier neighborhoods and have social and psychological benefits that come with having a higher income.”
This idea has been borne out in Lincoln in Place Matters, a study by the Community Health Endowment, done in 2015, 2017 and 2019. By examining health and lifestyle characteristics by census tract, the survey links outcomes to racial, ethnic, economic and geographic variables.
For example, Place Matters found that the average person in areas near downtown lived to age 69. The average resident on the southeast edge of town lived to 89. In general, the higher the level of poverty, the lower the level of health.
Drinking less and exercising more involve individual decisions. Public policy can give people a nudge, but it can’t make us act. But targeted strategies can remove the “inequities” Khan mentioned. For example, Place Matters findings suggest that special programming and state health care coverage changes led more expecting mothers to seek prenatal care. And that care started another generation off on a healthier foot.
We have watched COVID spread rapidly across communities of color, even as it’s touched every corner of every community. The way we make everyone healthier and safer is by improving education and access to quality health care for those most in need.
It’s clear that we are only as healthy as the least healthy among us.