Editorial, 1/6: Pandemic magnifies legislative to-do list

After an unprecedented session interrupted by a global pandemic, a new Nebraska Legislature will be seated Wednesday.

Following the ceremony of the first day and tension surrounding votes for leadership positions within the body, 49 state senators face a momentous session in which they’ll have far more that needs to be accomplished than can reasonably be done.

Accordingly, the following items must be on their to-do list during the 90-day session in 2021:

* COVID-19 recovery: Nebraskans were not alone in being battered by the health and financial costs caused by the coronavirus. While much of the responsibility of structuring vaccination plans and dividing up federal impact aid belongs to the governor, the Legislature can help to provide more stringent guidelines for the safety of Nebraskans, such as those in packing plants, or set aside other funds in the budget to assist struggling industries, including bars and restaurants.