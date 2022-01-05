Editorial, 1/6: LPS extended mask mandate was implemented for the right reasons

Just hours after Westside Community Schools announced a mask mandate for all staff and students when school resumed this week, Superintendent Mike Lucas said he began getting threats by phone and through social media posts.
We're hopeful for more appropriate behavior following Lincoln Public Schools' similar announcement on Monday.
Mandates and restrictions have brought out the worst in some over the last year. The hostility has to stop.
The mandates were put back in place with the best of intentions. And while there's room for debate, there are people responsible for making final decisions.
Concerns over a possible post-holiday staffing crisis and surge in cases are among the reasons LPS will require masks in all schools until at least Jan. 28.
Superintendent Steve Joel detailed the Safe Return to School Plan on Monday, less than two weeks after the health department dropped a countywide mask mandate, and the district said it would only require masks for elementary school students and staff in the second semester.
But warnings from health officials about a likely surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant forced district officials to revisit the plan sooner than expected.
"We're hearing from a number of staff who are fully vaccinated who've come down with the variant," Steve Joel told Journal Star reporter Zach Hammack.
In mitigating the threat of the omicron variant, face masks will also help to help curtail the effects of the flu season, which is back in full force after a year away.
Nobody wants our schools to be shut down or there to be a return to online learning. And while it's clear that people everywhere -- Lincoln included -- have grown tired of masks and mandates requiring them to be worn, the school district took a reasoned and deliberate approach to arriving at this decision.
Nearly 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County and over 100 were hospitalized last week. The city moved it's risk dial into the red zone. And with the arrival of the omicron variant -- believed to be more transmissible but possibly less severe than previous strains -- health officials are sounding the alarm.
Some may not like the decision, but it's hard to argue with the facts or the school district's desire to keep students safe while maintaining the integrity and continuity of the school year.
It's strange to be at a point where it bears mentioning this, but it's never OK to make threats to anyone -- especially someone whose main interest is the safety and best interest of our children. If some question the decision, do it civilly and with the knowledge that school districts want to foster safe places for people to learn and teach.