Editorial, 1/6: LPS extended mask mandate was implemented for the right reasons

"We're hearing from a number of staff who are fully vaccinated who've come down with the variant," Steve Joel told Journal Star reporter Zach Hammack.

In mitigating the threat of the omicron variant, face masks will also help to help curtail the effects of the flu season, which is back in full force after a year away.

Nobody wants our schools to be shut down or there to be a return to online learning. And while it's clear that people everywhere -- Lincoln included -- have grown tired of masks and mandates requiring them to be worn, the school district took a reasoned and deliberate approach to arriving at this decision.

Nearly 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County and over 100 were hospitalized last week. The city moved it's risk dial into the red zone. And with the arrival of the omicron variant -- believed to be more transmissible but possibly less severe than previous strains -- health officials are sounding the alarm.