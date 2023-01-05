Editorial, 1/6: Drought should send a message to community

The year 2022 will go down in Lincoln history as one of the driest years of the last half century and among the years in which the city received the least amount of precipitation since records have been kept.

Specifically, Lincoln had just under 20 inches of rain in 2022 – the second-driest year of the 21st century, the third-driest of the last 45 years and the 15th-lowest amount ever recorded in the city.

The 3 inches of rain the city received from August through December was the second-lowest ever. The only time it has been drier in that five-month stretch was in 1894. And Lincoln had the lowest amount of snow ever recorded for a winter season in 2021-22 at 5.1 inches. For the calendar year 2022, the city recorded 5.9 inches of snow, which was the second-lowest in recorded history.

All that adds up to a single word: drought.

And that drought, which has been even worse across most of Nebraska, has taken its toll on agriculture, the state’s leading industry, with double-digit drops in corn and soybean crops, damage to winter wheat production and, in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, water restrictions for 2023 on both municipalities and irrigators and a prohibition of new groundwater wells for irrigation.

If that wasn’t enough, it got really, really hot in the summer. Lincoln had 67 days with a high of at least 90 degrees, the sixth-most ever and the third-most since the 1930s. The city also set an all-time record for the number of 80-degree days, with more than 140.

There is, we understand, a difference between weather, which is reported daily, monthly and yearly with precipitation and temperature data, and climate, an area’s long-term weather pattern.

But it is hard to believe that the changes we’re now experiencing, from warmer, drier Decembers and heavy snows and extreme cold in February, to extreme heat in the summer, high winds and drought, aren’t at least partially the result of a changing global climate.

In fact, some climate scientists are speculating that the conditions that allowed last month’s polar plunge to leave most of the nation in the deep freeze just before Christmas were created by climate change.

That, then, makes the drought of 2022 even more evidence of the need to address climate change and global warming – internationally, nationally and at the state, local and individual levels – before its destructive changes, like exceeding dry periods, become the prevailing climate.

And while there are those who question the reality of climate change, no one has ever questioned conserving water in times of drought. Personal water use and policy are our first lines of defense in keeping Nebraska thriving.