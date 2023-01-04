Editorial, 1/5: Lawmakers must dig into biggest issues

The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from the Legislature. We addressed the governor on Wednesday.

Armed with a hefty budget surplus, the 108th Nebraska Legislature has a unique opportunity to address the major issues that have confronted and confounded the state for the last decade – high property taxes and school funding, the corrections crisis, including the need for a replacement for the State Penitentiary, and need to increase the state’s workforce.

As past sessions have shown, each of those issues can’t be adequately addressed in scattershot fashion. Rather, we hope that the new Legislature will find the political will to take a comprehensive approach to them.

For example, rather than separately addressing the school funding formula, changing the valuation of agricultural land from a market to an income basis and dealing with property tax relief, senators and committees should work together to combine those issues into a package.

That won’t be easy. And, if the effort to reduce property taxes by increasing state aid to schools and cutting unfunded mandates to local governments is sincere, tough decisions, like removing sales tax exemptions, will have to be made to rebalance overall taxing – at the state and local levels – between sales, income and property taxes.

The same kind of coordinated approach would bring together the need for a replacement for the aging penitentiary with serious efforts and requirements for additional programming that would allow incarcerated persons to meet parole requirements along with sentencing reform that would, over time, reduce the number of people in the overcrowded prison system.

Workforce development is perhaps the most difficult challenge of the three – finding ways to keep young people in Nebraska, especially those who have been educated in the state’s colleges and universities, while drawing in workers from other states and countries to fill the thousands of open Nebraska jobs won’t be easy or simple.

There, we hope, the Legislature would look at a coordinated program that includes incentives to develop affordable housing, especially in Lincoln and Omaha, training and education – including budgetary support for the university, incentives to keep jobs and workers in the state and policies that welcome refugees and immigrants to Nebraska.

It shouldn’t be necessary to urge senators to work “across the aisle” to address these issues as there shouldn’t be an aisle to cross in the nonpartisan body.

Nor should urging the Legislature to operate independently of the governor’s agenda and craft its own response to each of the major issues it will face over the next four months.

A final wish, albeit unlikely to be fulfilled, is that the Legislature doesn’t waste valuable time on hot-button culture-war conflicts that are almost certain to be tied up in filibusters that eat up the hours that could be used to, with some luck and courage, find ways to begin to solve the perplexing issues of taxes, corrections and workforce development and move the state forward for all of its citizens.