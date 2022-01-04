Editorial, 1/5: Bike trails add to richness of life in Lincoln

The 2-mile loop has been popular with the mountain bike crowd. And while they aren't cost-free or maintenance-free, they are lower impact than traditional paved trails while providing a challenging ride.

The city has plans, as well, for bridges and improvements to wider dirt trails and extensions and connections for it paved trail system.

In the age of COVID and social distancing, biking, hiking and strolling on the city's ever-growing 130 miles of dedicated trails is a perfect activity, allowing folks to be together, apart, active and the ventilation doesn't get any better.

The planning and the money the city puts in -- the volunteer efforts contributed, too -- are a worthy investment. It's unlikely anyone will relocate to Lincoln just for a bike trail. But the trail system is a thread in a rich tapestry that is the area's quality of life.

The trail system promotes fitness and fresh air for residents, and it just might be the thing to tip the scales when someone is thinking about where to put down roots with their family or a business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0