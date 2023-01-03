Editorial, 1/4: Pillen takes lead at crucial time for state

The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from a new governor and Legislature.

***

On Thursday, Jim Pillen will be sworn in as the 41st governor of the state of Nebraska. He was elected by nearly 60% of voters. He enters the office after eight years of Gov. Pete Ricketts and with the blessing -- and financial support -- of the term-limited Ricketts.

But Pillen assured Nebraskans in recent Q&A with the Omaha World-Herald that he will govern based on his own conservative principles, not based on what he or anyone else thinks Ricketts might've done.

Fair enough. Nebraskans elected Pillen. He needs to do the job his way. But that doesn't mean he won't get advice, like this:

Pillen has discussed transforming the state's tax system, particularly the way property is taxed and values are assessed. We heartily agree. Addressing too-high taxes by returning them in the form of credits is an inefficient method. Valuing land -- particularly ag land -- based on income would fundamentally shift the tax burden in a way that reduces some volatility for ag land owners.

Because of the outsize role property taxes play in school funding, how the state aids K-12 education is a closely related topic. The businessman in Pillen espouses needs and results, and that approach can be applied to schools. The current formula -- known as TEEOSA, an acronym almost as intimidating as the concept -- needs more than a tweaking, especially if property taxes get an overhaul. Urban and rural schools have very different needs, and as populations shift, those different needs will diverge further.

That same needs-and-results approach can extend to most other areas of government, particularly the big-ticket items involved in corrections -- where Pillen has voiced a proper interest on programming's role in reducing prison overcrowding. We hope he shows an interest, as well, in examining common-sense criminal justice reform.

Of course our government has three branches, and Pillen and the executive branch is only one of them. The Legislature will have a big role in almost all of these issues.

But Pillen, as the state's chief executive officer, sets a tone and provides vital leadership. I addition, he becomes the the chief inspirer and aspirer. He has articulated a desire to grow Nebraska, and that will take more than lower taxes. Affordable housing, jobs, quality of life improvements and a socially welcoming atmosphere will be needed, and Pillen will be the face and voice of that effort.