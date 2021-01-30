Editorial, 1/31: Now is time for Nebraska to improve broadband

In March, the spread of the coronavirus sent much of life online. School, from kindergarten to college, moved to “remote learning,” with students watching their teachers on the computers at home.

Thousands began working from home, communicating via email and messaging systems like Slack and meeting virtually via Zoom. Telehealth became the primary way method of communication between patients and doctors

And, with movie theaters and music venues closed, entertainment became the province of streaming services.

But some Nebraskans, particularly in rural areas, were ill-equipped for that online world. In some areas, the service is simply too slow to be effective. Other communities, where no broadband service is available are stuck with satellite internet, which can be very expensive, or no service at all.

That Nebraska has large areas of broadband desert is not news. But, in the words of Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, “COVID really exposed a lot of weaknesses in the system, and I think everybody just wants to speed it up.”