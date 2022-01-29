Editorial, 1/30: Nebraskans need access in medical cannabis bill

Familiar faces opposing past bills to legalize medical cannabis in Nebraska have written their own legislation and promised to seriously consider it.

One major problem exists in the bill, however: It wouldn’t allow any legal means for Nebraskans to acquire medical cannabis. LB1275, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, expressly bars “the cultivation of cannabis,” while federal law bans the transport of the plant across state lines.

A medical cannabis law that doesn’t allow Nebraskans suffering from serious illness to obtain medical cannabis is functionally useless.

Accordingly, without significant revisions, the Legislature must either adopt the thoughtful and strictly regulated program that allows for growing, offered once again by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, or punt the measure to voters for an impending petition drive on the November ballot.

Groene’s bill also limits the number of conditions where medical marijuana is a possible prescription. Only Nebraskans suffering from stage 4 cancer, uncontrollable seizures, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy or a condition where the life expectancy is less than a year are eligible.

Limiting access to a potential treatment is a serious problem for Nebraskans suffering from serious conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder and others not covered under LB1275.

And that’s before considering these individuals would be committing a felony if they obtained medical cannabis, should this bill become law.

The heart-rending stories of Nebraskans pleading for senators to end Nebraska’s position as one of three states with no access to medical cannabis may be swaying more senators, as evidenced by Groene’s recent about-face on the matter. But this testimony indicates a desperation to ease the symptoms of debilitating conditions without resorting to prescription painkillers.

Ardent foes of medical cannabis – such as Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Sen. John Kuehn, a co-chair for Smart Approaches to Marijuana in Nebraska – have expressed a willingness to consider Groene’s bill they’ve never before demonstrated.

Their change of heart, which follows right on the heels of a series of TV ads across Nebraska arguing medical and recreational marijuana differ only on semantics, is puzzling. But it mustn’t be because it precludes access to a last resort of treatment for Nebraskans in hopes of cutting off a popular ballot initiative they oppose.

Iowa made a similar mistake when it legalized medical cannabis in 2014, which permitted possession of – but not access to – low-THC cannabis products. It took three years before that was rectified, albeit with rather strict limits on the number of manufacturers allowed and amount of THC to be claimed.

Nebraska’s long, slow walk toward medical cannabis legalization has let us see the pitfalls made elsewhere. It’s on lawmakers not to repeat them and ensure this form of treatment becomes available as soon as possible.

