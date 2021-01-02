Editorial, 1/3: Editorial board sets priorities for 2021

The long, dark year of 2020 has ended, mercifully. In its place is a new year, and 2021 is full of both optimism and challenges that must be addressed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a pall over everything for the past nine months, and light is at the end of the tunnel with the distribution of the vaccine. However, the virus exposed snags in the fabric of our society, yet the single greatest flashpoint — that of protests over police brutality — was sparked by something not tied to the virus: the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
In light of these developments, the annual list of five priorities from the Journal Star editorial board has evolved.
Some topics, such as climate change and protecting public schools, remain unchanged. However, others — the typical calls for criminal justice reform and civility — have been updated to reflect the year that was.
In alphabetical order, the 2021 editorial board agenda is as follows:
* Climate change: This annual topic remains as constant as the need to address and prepare for the effects of our changing climate. Climate change is real, and it’s happening. Local leaders have laid out ambitious plans for reducing carbon emissions and relying more on green energy. Though climate change appears to be a key focus for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration — a welcome development — Nebraska’s leaders remain far behind the curve. Beyond a 2016 resolution, the Legislature has done little on climate change and can’t even muster the votes to authorize a study of its impacts, which will only be more severe with inaction.
* Inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship: The editorial board has annually called for civility in political discourse and the ability to work across the artificial partisan boundaries that divide us too deeply. In 2021, that needs to extend to those of different skin colors, faiths, nationalities, sexual orientations and more. Nebraska’s state motto of “equality before the law” represents a noble idea that too often fails to come to fruition for these groups. Reducing the disparity of incarcerated people of color, ensuring immigrants and refugees are welcomed to the Good Life and ensuring LGBTQ individuals don’t face discrimination — these should be important to all Nebraskans, because they, like us, are Nebraskans.
* Protecting the farm economy: With some progress on property tax reform at the state level and the incoming administration's openness to multilateral trade agreements, this category brings with it some much-needed optimism. However, COVID-19 hurt those whose livelihoods are tied to the livestock industry. Most notably, the virus killed dozens of packing-plant workers and infected thousands more. It also upended the delicate chain of events required of farmers who raise animals for meat production. In the past, this topic has focused on boosting Nebraska’s largest industry after several years of natural disasters and low commodity prices — but, in 2021, it must include those who work in this field.
* Protecting public education: No better investment in a state’s future exists than public education. But Nebraska has chronically underfunded its K-12 schools, leaving local school boards to somehow make up the difference. With little choice beyond property taxes, education and agriculture have too often — and needlessly — been at odds. Now, Gov. Pete Ricketts has floated the idea of spending caps on public schools, which would override the state’s long, proud tradition of local control over public schools. The state’s public universities, colleges and community colleges serve vital roles that have to be shielded from financial or political pressures after years of cuts and overblown partisan controversy.
* Reforming prisons and policing: Criminal justice reform has, in some capacity, appeared as an editorial board priority for ages. But a confluence of news stories — namely, a summer of protests over police brutality and the state’s growing interest in building a new prison — has led us to narrow our focus. Transparency and accountability are key to ensuring law enforcement is protecting and serving as fairly and safely as possible, and removing hazardous chokeholds and no-knock warrants are imperative. And, while Nebraska must reform sentencing guidelines, it must also address the declared overcrowding emergency in its prisons in a feasible way that manages the safety of its both excessive inmate and woefully understaffed worker populations.