Editorial, 1/3: Editorial board sets priorities for 2021

* Inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship: The editorial board has annually called for civility in political discourse and the ability to work across the artificial partisan boundaries that divide us too deeply. In 2021, that needs to extend to those of different skin colors, faiths, nationalities, sexual orientations and more. Nebraska’s state motto of “equality before the law” represents a noble idea that too often fails to come to fruition for these groups. Reducing the disparity of incarcerated people of color, ensuring immigrants and refugees are welcomed to the Good Life and ensuring LGBTQ individuals don’t face discrimination — these should be important to all Nebraskans, because they, like us, are Nebraskans.

* Protecting the farm economy: With some progress on property tax reform at the state level and the incoming administration's openness to multilateral trade agreements, this category brings with it some much-needed optimism. However, COVID-19 hurt those whose livelihoods are tied to the livestock industry. Most notably, the virus killed dozens of packing-plant workers and infected thousands more. It also upended the delicate chain of events required of farmers who raise animals for meat production. In the past, this topic has focused on boosting Nebraska’s largest industry after several years of natural disasters and low commodity prices — but, in 2021, it must include those who work in this field.