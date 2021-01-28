Editorial, 1/29: Secret ballots for committee chairs vital for independence

It was Flood, the former speaker of the Legislature who returned to the body after being term-limited out in 2016, who provided the strongest condemnation of the effort: “This is less about transparency (and) absolutely about dismantling this Unicameral. … You're going to change this to something that is partisan.”

Because of its setup, state senators in Nebraska are more responsive to their constituents than party affiliations – and the freedom to make votes and statements like these is a direct result of that system.

One of the great ironies of this debate, which surfaces every two years, is that many of the same senators who support tossing out the secret ballot for leadership votes in the name of transparency have opposed measures that promote transparency in government for the average Nebraskan.

The other is that, in this one instance, a lack of transparency is better for the state as a whole.

(Yes, you read that right.)

You’re unlikely to ever see the Journal Star editorial board making this point on any other topic, but the ability for senators to vote their consciences – rather than along the party lines easily apparent in the Legislature – helps distance the body from partisan politics as usual while improving its effectiveness.

Norris championed the structure that makes the Nebraska Legislature, even with its flaws, the best statehouse in the country – and a major, but often overlooked, part of that is the secret ballot for committee chairs.

