Editorial, 1/29: Secret ballots for committee chairs vital for independence

George Norris, the father of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature, envisioned a state legislative branch unlike any other with his plan for an officially nonpartisan, unicameral body.
The events that transpire within the chamber at the state Capitol bearing his name would no doubt frustrate Nebraska’s foremost crusader for good governance. But last week’s bipartisan support among lawmakers to retain the secret ballot for electing committee leadership certainly embodies the ideals Norris championed for the Legislature.
Among the many threats to the Legislature’s officially nonpartisan structure, perhaps none is as persistent as the inevitable proposal to implement a roll-call vote for leadership. However, in an encouraging sign, nearly even numbers of registered Republicans and Democrats alike voted to thwart the proposed rule change that would have brought partisanship into the open.
In particular, several prominent Republican senators voted for the good of the chamber rather than the good of their party. With a nearly 2-to-1 majority, the GOP would own the committee chair posts. These powerful positions influence which bills make it from committee to the floor for debate before the full Legislature – and one-party rule would dramatically alter how Nebraska’s unique unicameral functions.
Instead, conservative voices such as Sens. Mike Flood, Matt Williams, Mark Kolterman and Robert Hilkemann helped lead the charge to preserve the status quo.
It was Flood, the former speaker of the Legislature who returned to the body after being term-limited out in 2016, who provided the strongest condemnation of the effort: “This is less about transparency (and) absolutely about dismantling this Unicameral. … You're going to change this to something that is partisan.”
Because of its setup, state senators in Nebraska are more responsive to their constituents than party affiliations – and the freedom to make votes and statements like these is a direct result of that system.
One of the great ironies of this debate, which surfaces every two years, is that many of the same senators who support tossing out the secret ballot for leadership votes in the name of transparency have opposed measures that promote transparency in government for the average Nebraskan.
The other is that, in this one instance, a lack of transparency is better for the state as a whole.
(Yes, you read that right.)
You’re unlikely to ever see the Journal Star editorial board making this point on any other topic, but the ability for senators to vote their consciences – rather than along the party lines easily apparent in the Legislature – helps distance the body from partisan politics as usual while improving its effectiveness.
Norris championed the structure that makes the Nebraska Legislature, even with its flaws, the best statehouse in the country – and a major, but often overlooked, part of that is the secret ballot for committee chairs.