Editorial, 1/29: Don't take power from people by eliminating board

The State Board of Education is elected and answers to Nebraskans, ultimately, through the ballot box. Unhappy with the board, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, appears to want to punish the board by eliminating it. The ultimate victim, though, would be Nebraskans, who would lose their best tool to hold education officials accountable.

Albrecht has proposed LR24CA, a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner, if it is approved by senators, then voters in the 2024 election.

Albrecht’s amendment, she says, was triggered by the Nebraska Department of Education’s decision to develop health and sex education standards in a way that was both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientation.

Following a public backlash,, the department suspended work on the standards. But was not enough for Albrecht, who is continuing to fight the culture war in attempting to wipe out the board.

Passing the amendment would clearly be an overreaction to the standards issue that is both short-sighted and anti-democratic.

Setting standards -- some of which, including those covering health and areas like fine arts, are voluntary and not required to be implemented by schools -- is just one of the board’s responsibilities.

And eliminating the board would transfer those duties, including formulation of education policy and budgets, overseeing Education Service Units, administering federally-established education programs and distributing federal funds and commodities, to the education department that would operate under a commissioner appointed by the governor.

In fact, the board is now in the process of selecting a new commissioner, one of its most important duties.

It will do so from a range of viewpoints, which should provide more representative choice, both statewide and from the education community, than would occur with a gubernatorial appointment that would inject more partisanship into the education system, which, in the view of the Journal Star editorial board, should, for the benefit of students, be as free of politics as possbile

In transferring the authority to the governor and eliminating the elected board, the amendment is anti-democratic on its face as it would also take control of state education policy away from voters.

In fact, voters in last year’s election demonstrated that they are fully capable of addressing their concerns by electing candidates who support their positions. In three of four contested state board races, the conservative candidate supported by a political action committee formed to oppose the sex ed proposal won.

Regardless of one's views on individual issues the state board of education deals with, there is no reason to remove the power from the people in deciding who plays a role on a state level in education policy.