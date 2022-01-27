Editorial, 1/28: State must keep eye on AltEn long term

The AltEn environmental disaster nearly spread far wider late last year as operators of the shuttered biofuel plant attempted to sell contaminated solid waste in the form of biochar to a Kansas landowner who planned to spread the waste on fields north of Topeka.

That sale, however, was halted in December by Kansas state officials, after they had been notified by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which is overseeing the investigation and cleanup at the Mead plant where seed coated with pesticides was turned into ethanol and created highly contaminated byproducts that have polluted nearby fields and waterways.

Troublingly, AltEn didn’t provide the prospective buyer any information about the biochar, seemingly making the sale part of a company effort to conceal and surreptitiously dispense with the pollutants it created.

About 600 sacks of the biochar, organic material that has been turned into charcoal, remain in one of the hoop buildings at AltEn.

That biochar and any other pollutant-containing material should be prohibited from leaving the AltEn grounds, unless it is being transported for proper, safe disposal.

AltEn also should be prohibited from selling the biochar or any other byproducts from the ethanol creation process until the investigation and cleanup of the plant and its pollutants are completed.

The massive cleanup, being led by six agricultural giants that disposed of their unplanted, pesticide-coated seed via AltEn, is in its initial months and will last years.

Investigations also are ongoing, inquiries that include a 10-year study launched by the University of Nebraska and Creighton University to examine the long-term effects on human health and the environment stemming from AltEn’s practices.

If that research links the contamination to any negative health outcomes experienced by people near the plant, those affected should be allowed to sue the plant and seed companies for their exposure to toxic chemicals.

Because that research will take up to a decade, Sen. Carol Blood has sponsored a bill that would extend the statute of limitations for Nebraskans who fall ill after an exposure from four years to 10 years.

LB694, which is just one of the measures that the Legislature will be considering to address AltEn and prevent similar future environmental disasters, should be passed by the Legislature this session.

Those who are found to have fallen ill deserve the ability to be compensated by AltEn and the seed companies while AltEn and the companies should not be permitted to profit from the disaster by selling byproducts. And, obviously, the polluted material cannot be permitted to spread farther, in Nebraska or any other state.

