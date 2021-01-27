Editorial, 1/28: It's time for Lancaster County to figure out where it stands on wind energy

A couple of years ago, when Nebraska dived headlong into the chicken economy -- an endeavor that included dozens of chicken ranchers as well as a state-of-the-art plant in Fremont that could process up to 2 million chickens each week -- the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners didn't hesitate in stepping in with clear-cut mandates and regulations that let Costco know exactly what it would take to do business in these parts.

The county board isn't nearly as certain when it comes to wind energy.

First, it attached stringent rules that made it nearly impossible for wind energy to ever be viable in Lancaster County, and, realizing this, it asked the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in November to revisit those regulations to "strike an appropriate balance" that would satisfy everyone.

We believe in wind energy and the potential it has in reducing carbon emissions and lessening the effects of global warning. That said, we think its time Lancaster County elected officials step up and strike a balance that satisfies the concerns of everyone involved.