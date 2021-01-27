Editorial, 1/28: It's time for Lancaster County to figure out where it stands on wind energy

A couple of years ago, when Nebraska dived headlong into the chicken economy -- an endeavor that included dozens of chicken ranchers as well as a state-of-the-art plant in Fremont that could process up to 2 million chickens each week -- the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners didn't hesitate in stepping in with clear-cut mandates and regulations that let Costco know exactly what it would take to do business in these parts.
The county board isn't nearly as certain when it comes to wind energy.
First, it attached stringent rules that made it nearly impossible for wind energy to ever be viable in Lancaster County, and, realizing this, it asked the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in November to revisit those regulations to "strike an appropriate balance" that would satisfy everyone.
We believe in wind energy and the potential it has in reducing carbon emissions and lessening the effects of global warning. That said, we think its time Lancaster County elected officials step up and strike a balance that satisfies the concerns of everyone involved.
Clearly, wind energy is a different animal from the chicken farm debate. Wind energy, in this time of environmental awareness, appears to be a clean and renewable energy source with an eye toward the future.
Still, it's not so simple in Lancaster County -- geographically or demographically. Unlike more rural counties, Lancaster County is relatively densely populated in some areas outside Lincoln, making it unfavorable for large-scale wind operations.
"If it don't fit, don't force it," Larry Allder, who lives near Cortland, told the Planning Commission last week.
It looks to be a tough fit, made tougher by the vocal opposition of those who complain about the noise and shadow flicker that come from having wind turbines too close to their homes.
The county acquiesced to them in 2019 by approving what was then the most restrictive setback requirements for wind farms in Nebraska — 1 mile from a participating property owner's home — before reducing them to 5 times the height of the wind turbine or 2 times the height to the property line, whichever is greater.
It made the landowners happy but pretty much ground to a halt wind energy opportunities in Lancaster County. So in November, the board sent a letter to the Planning Commission saying "it has become apparent that the resolution failed to strike an appropriate balance that would allow a viable path toward wind energy development."
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission discussed revisions last week in hopes of finding a middle ground that offers protection to property owners while also allowing wind energy companies to be able to locate a project here.