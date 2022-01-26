Editorial, 1/27: Permits should be required for concealed carry of a firearm in Nebraska

Just like the licenses that allow us to drive an automobile and fish from Nebraska's many waterways, permits are an essential part of society.
They provide governmental oversight, ensure safety and fund and support certain services.
it is primarily with safety in mind that we firmly disagree with a bill from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without permits.
LB773 would allow people who aren’t otherwise banned from having guns to carry concealed weapons without clearing current hurdles: passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.
The thought of untrained and unlicensed Nebraskans -- some of whom couldn't pass a criminal background check -- carrying concealed guns is downright scary.
Members of the Lincoln and Omaha police departments said as much last week at a public hearing.
"Without a permitting process and training, you'll have individuals who shouldn't be carrying and carrying without the proper skills necessary to assess the situation and determine when the lethal force is lawful," said Teresa Ewins, Lincoln's police chief.
We couldn't agree more.
However, at least 21 states have already passed such laws, including every state surrounding Nebraska except Colorado. As of Jan. 1, more than 85,500 Nebraskans were licensed to carry concealed weapons.
People could still obtain permits to carry concealed weapons, Brewer said, which they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun. Where guns are allowed wouldn't change, he said, and neither would laws that say you can't have a gun with alcohol or drugs in your system.
That provides a bit of sanity to the bill, but not enough to sway us in its favor. The current requirements, proponents of the bill say, create unnecessary barriers to a fundamental right and that the costs of getting a permit and the time involved in taking a class are unfair to low-income people.
“The right to keep and bear arms should not be treated like a second-class right,” Brewer said.
We believe the right to carry a firearm carries with it the responsibility of doing so safely. Doing so can only be accomplished with proper training and understanding of the laws currently in place.
We also contend that this right to carry a firearm comes with the cost that funds the training and regulation needed to make this a safe endeavor.