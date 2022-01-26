Editorial, 1/27: Permits should be required for concealed carry of a firearm in Nebraska

However, at least 21 states have already passed such laws, including every state surrounding Nebraska except Colorado. As of Jan. 1, more than 85,500 Nebraskans were licensed to carry concealed weapons.

People could still obtain permits to carry concealed weapons, Brewer said, which they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun. Where guns are allowed wouldn't change, he said, and neither would laws that say you can't have a gun with alcohol or drugs in your system.

That provides a bit of sanity to the bill, but not enough to sway us in its favor. The current requirements, proponents of the bill say, create unnecessary barriers to a fundamental right and that the costs of getting a permit and the time involved in taking a class are unfair to low-income people.

“The right to keep and bear arms should not be treated like a second-class right,” Brewer said.

We believe the right to carry a firearm carries with it the responsibility of doing so safely. Doing so can only be accomplished with proper training and understanding of the laws currently in place.