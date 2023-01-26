Editorial, 1/27: Missouri River wellfields best option for future

Lincoln’s second water source should be new wellfields along the Missouri River between Omaha and Nebraska City, with its treated water piped directly to the city.

That is a 27-member advisory council’s recommendation for the city’s most important public works project of the 21st century, a massive undertaking that would secure enough water to serve a growing city 20 years from now and decades into the future.

The second water source is needed because the water supply from the city’s current system, built in 1932, that pipes water to Lincoln from a wellfield in the Platte River near Ashland, is projected to be inadequate by 2050, when the city’s population is expected to crest the 400,000 mark.

The Water 2.0 council looked at seven options – expanding the existing wellfield, an off-channel reservoir near the Platte, interconnecting with Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District’s water supply and four variations of a Missouri system using surface water or a wellfield and pumping untreated water to Ashland or treated water to Lincoln.

While expensive, an estimated $1.4 billion, the Missouri wellfield to Lincoln is clearly the best option, for multiple reasons. Those include redundancy – it would allow the city to get water from outside the Platte basin, key if that river’s supply is reduced by flooding or climate change – and maintaining Lincoln’s authority over and control of its water system.

It is also the best of Missouri options as it will be easier to implement, operate in a manner similar to the existing system and, importantly, will guarantee an adequate water supply through 2075 and beyond.

Now the task of paying for the new system that will take 15 to 20 years to complete needs to begin in earnest, an effort that has begun with Sen. Eliot Bostar’s LB506.

The bill would allocate $200 million from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to get the project started.

Bostar, the Water 2.0 co-chair, correctly argues that Lincoln’s water supply is a state issue as well, particularly because the city could make a “call” on Platte River water if its supply there ran short in the future, dramatically impacting Platte users miles from Ashland.

In fact, that connection between Lincoln’s water supply and the rest of the state is holding up the proposed “big lake” on the Platte between Lincoln and Omaha until a feasibility study can determine the impact the lake would have on the water supplies of the state’s two major cities that get water from wellfields in the area.

Assuming that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird approves the Missouri-to-Lincoln wellfield option, Olsson, the engineering firm that worked with the advisory council, would use existing funds from a previous $20 million state allocation to spend up to two years finding the best spots to dig wells in the Missouri and, with the city, begin permitting processes and obtaining easements.

The $200 million then can be used for design and other steps toward construction of the wellfield and 50-mile-long pipeline that Lincoln has to have as it expands in population, industry and water use in the next quarter century.