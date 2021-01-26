Editorial, 1/27: Keeping tourneys in Lincoln a win for all

Everyone probably has his or her own moment when the life-altering reality of COVID-19 struck. For many, it was last March, when the Nebraska School Activities Association announced sweeping changes to limit crowds at the boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
As predictable as the migration of sandhill cranes or monarch butterflies, the crowds that descended upon Lincoln for the girls and boys basketball tournaments brought restaurants, hotels and retail stores an infusion of customers and cash. And after years of experience, Lincoln knew how to roll out the red carpet and enjoyed it.
Timing was such that the girls tournament the week before was largely unscathed, but the boys tournament was indelibly altered. And with a sharp reduction in fans, Lincoln businesses, especially ones downtown, felt the pain.
That’s why last week’s news that between Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools, the NSAA was able to cobble together enough venues and a schedule to keep both tournaments in Lincoln this year was so welcome.
Lincoln-Lancaster County health directives allow venues to operate at only 50% capacity, and the NSAA has said it will clear out each venue after each game. To ease the strain on venues – Pinnacle and LPS gyms – the tournaments will be spread out over five days instead of the traditional three.
That news won’t bother Lincoln businesses, who will be more than happy to feed and house participants, families and fans for two extra days.
Obviously, state tournaments are a huge benefit to the city’s economy. Likewise, they are a benefit to the community, adding to the vibrancy of Lincoln.
Without Devaney Sports Center, which Husker volleyball needed, there had been talk that some (or even all) tournament games might be moved to Omaha for this year – or even future years.
We’re glad that option – even temporarily – need not be explored. Having all the games Lincoln, the state capital, and not quite so far east, serves attendees, well. And having all the games in one city is convenient.
The NSAA and Lincoln have made these tournaments in Lincoln special for players and fans for years.
And in 2021, with help from Pinnacle Bank Arena and LPS, the traditional will continue, to the benefit of all.
By mid-March, we’ll have crowned six girls and six boys basketball champions, but there will a 13th winner. And that will be Lincoln