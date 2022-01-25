Editorial, 1/26: Nonpartisanship isn't problem in Legislature

The failures of the last decade – tax reform, public school funding issues, issues where the Legislature could have led and instead punted to the populace via petition and ballot measure – weren’t the result of nonpartisanship. They were where lawmakers stopped asking what the people might have them do and started wondering what their party might have them do.

Regardless of one's view of the death penalty, the 2015 decision by the Legislature to abolish the death penalty in Nebraska and then override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto, was a high water mark for nonpartisanship, where thoughtful debate changed minds and senators put principle over party.

Do we elect individuals to vote as a bloc or to exercise their own consciences and represent their own constituents? If it’s not the latter, why do we even put names on a ballot?

Slama is right in one respect. If lawmakers are going to put party first, they might as well be honest about it and stop calling what they do “nonpartisan.”

But the answer to our state’s problems – and our nation’s – isn’t to say, “Hey, this is just how we are," and lower our expectations of our lawmakers.

The answer is to expect more – and better – from the citizens we elevate to represent us. We need honest efforts at more nonpartisanship, not honest surrender to a political system ruled by parties that even our Founding Fathers recognized as a threat.

