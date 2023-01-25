Editorial, 1/26: Convention center getting support the idea deserves

There is unanimity among nearly all the state senators that represent Lancaster County that Nebraska should create a convention center fund for primary cities – a category occupied only by Lincoln – and allocate some $60 million to that fund to help build a new convention center.

That bipartisan agreement -- only Sen. Ron Clements of Elmwood didn’t sign on to the bill – is evidence of the widespread community support for a convention center, as is its endorsement by the Lincoln Independent Business Association along with the Downtown Lincoln Association, Visit Lincoln and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

It is heartening to hear from Sen. Anna Wishart, one of LB709’s primary sponsors, that after some initial conversations with Omaha and “outstate” senators, she sees a fair amount of legislative support for the proposal that would take its funding from the existing budget surplus.

From a state perspective, the funding to help build the proposed two story, nearly 130,000-square-foot convention center, estimated at $111 million to $120 million, would be an economic development investment.

Specifically, studies have estimated that a new Lincoln convention center would host more than 200 events a year, generate more than 112,600 attendee days and 25,800 hotel room nights.

That would generate an estimated $18.5 million in economic activities, support 230 jobs and raise nearly $1.3 million in hotel and restaurant taxes a year.

The argument in favor of the state funding, to paraphrase Wishart, is simple. Much of the budget surplus is being allocated to economic development projects around the state and, frankly, Lincoln should get its share of the nearly $2 billion pot.

The studies have identified five potential locations – all in qualified Census tracts, where at least 50% of the population is considered low income. Four of the five possible locations are downtown, including the post office next to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The fifth is the Telegraph District, east of downtown.

While the decision is months away the Journal Star editorial board, which includes members who work in the Telegraph District, would suggest that the site for the convention center be chosen from among the four choices closest to downtown hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Choosing where to put a convention center, however, must come after funding for the project is secured. That we hope will begin with the $60 million state investment. Then, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has suggested, a private-public partnership needs to be established to secure the other half of the funds.

Only then can a convention center move forward. And, it should be remembered that not only will it take a while to site and build the center, it will likely be several years before it reaches its event hosting potential. That makes it imperative that the project starts now, kicked off by the $60 million from the state.