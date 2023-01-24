Editorial, 1/25: Taxing authorities hold key after valuations rise

Nothing gets folks buzzing quite like preliminary property valuations. And the release of them in Lancaster County last week did just that.

One didn't have to go far to find someone -- in person or online -- who was shocked that his or her home had shot up 10% to 30% -- range of most increases, according to newly-elected County Assessor Dan Nolte.

But in a Journal Star story on the increases, Richard Meginnis, a Lincoln City Council member and president of NAI FMA Realty, made a critical point. There are two components to your property tax bill -- your property's valuation and the tax rates set by entities like the city, county and, most prominently, Lincoln Public Schools.

"These numbers (valuations) don't raise your taxes unless government entities go for it," Meginnis said.

And we say that it's not the time for them to "go for it." Bodies dependent on property taxes should -- in their next budget cycles -- lower their levies to collect the same revenue that was generated on property before the revaluation.

While there is an appeals process (that starts June 1) for individuals, and some folks may have very legitimate beefs, it should've come as a surprise to no one that their property values shot up. They were virtually unchanged the prior year while the market was soaring, and that momentum carried well into 2022 before inflation and interest rates cooled things.

Assessments are based on real market sales, which are objective, on comparable properties, and it's in what is "comparable" that most folks ground their gripes.

Folks' pocketbooks are taking a pounding these days due to inflationary pressures. Households are forced to make choices about spending, sometimes hard choices.

It's reasonable to ask our taxing entities to do the same thing, to commit to fiscal responsibility on behalf of constituents by lowering levies to compensate for increased property valuations.

Unless you're selling your house in the very near future, your higher valuation isn't good news. It doesn't mean you have more income to cover a fatter property tax bill.

Our local taxing authorities have generally been responsible stewards of our tax dollars. Now is the time to cement that message by holding their expense lines and lowering their rates as they plan for their next budget years.

Property owners may be agitated now by steep valuation increases, but no one will know the real impact until much later in the process. The real complaining will begin later this year if local taxing authorities choose to take the windfall from dramatically higher valuations.