Editorial, 1/23: Platte lake has potential; canal should stay dormant

Plenty of questions about the proposed lake need to be answered before the project can be endorsed -- most critically, whether it can even go ahead because of its environmental impact.

But, at first blush, it appears that the Legislature should go forward with the proposal, abandoning it if any of those questions can’t be addressed correctly.

More problematic is Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to spend half a billion dollars to develop the long-abandoned Perkins County Canal that would divert thousands of acre–feet of water from the South Platte River in northern Colorado and move it to southwest Nebraska.

Designed, in Ricketts’ view, to thwart Colorado plans to utilize all South Platte flows before the river enters Nebraska, the water for the 65-mile canal is provided for in the century-old compact between Nebraska and Colorado.

But after a few miles were dug in 1894, the canal was abandoned and has, in the last half century, been an afterthought at best.

It’s difficult to see how diverting the water into Perkins County would preserve the Platte flows, the cooling water for the Gerald Gentleman power plant and continue the instream flows needed for recreation and wildlife.