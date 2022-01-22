Editorial, 1/23: Platte lake has potential; canal should stay dormant

The Platte River is Nebraska’s lifeline, providing water for agriculture, recreation and, in its wide valley, the principle transportation corridor for goods and services. Far more than half of the state’s population lives within 25 or 30 miles of the river.
In the next few weeks, the Legislature will be asked to consider a pair of projects aimed at developing the Platte utilizing hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal pandemic relief funds and surplus state revenues.
One of those projects is proposed for the Platte near Ashland – a 4,000-acre lake, larger than Iowa’s Lake Okoboji, a popular vacation and recreation site for thousands of eastern Nebraskans.
Those Nebraskans, a majority of the state’s population, would live far closer to Platte Lake, which its proponents say would become a recreation hot spot, providing economic development opportunities as well as some flood control.
The lake, which would be created by dredging the river rather than building a dam, would be a public-private development, with the land owned by the state. That is the only way that the project could be developed.
But, as the Legislature works on the project, it is imperative that the lake remain as public as possible with extensive areas of public access and development, including opportunities for affordable housing rather than becoming overwhelming private access with residences only for the affluent.
Plenty of questions about the proposed lake need to be answered before the project can be endorsed -- most critically, whether it can even go ahead because of its environmental impact.
But, at first blush, it appears that the Legislature should go forward with the proposal, abandoning it if any of those questions can’t be addressed correctly.
More problematic is Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to spend half a billion dollars to develop the long-abandoned Perkins County Canal that would divert thousands of acre–feet of water from the South Platte River in northern Colorado and move it to southwest Nebraska.
Designed, in Ricketts’ view, to thwart Colorado plans to utilize all South Platte flows before the river enters Nebraska, the water for the 65-mile canal is provided for in the century-old compact between Nebraska and Colorado.
But after a few miles were dug in 1894, the canal was abandoned and has, in the last half century, been an afterthought at best.
It’s difficult to see how diverting the water into Perkins County would preserve the Platte flows, the cooling water for the Gerald Gentleman power plant and continue the instream flows needed for recreation and wildlife.
In fact, the Perkins County Canal is one of the projects listed in a 1989 paper by Nebraska water law expert J. David Aiken for which the death knell has been sounded because of the instream flows required to maintain critical wildlife habitat on the central Platte.
Moreover, if it goes forward, Nebraska’s attempt to claim the South Platte flows and exercise eminent domain rights to build the Colorado portion of the canal will almost certainly trigger a water war between the states that would be fought in federal courts for years, if not decades.
Perhaps a convincing argument can be made for starting the water war, challenging the critical wildlife habitat requirement and spending $500 million on the canal.
But until that happens, which isn’t likely, the canal project should remain a nonstarter, as it has been for more than 100 years.