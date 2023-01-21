Editorial, 1/22: Hospital challenges will require fixes on many levels

On Nov. 16, Bryan Health set an all-time high of 588 inpatients at its two Lincoln hospitals and has continued to see patient counts in the 570s and 580s most days.

In December, CHI St. Elizabeth had its most patient admissions in 18 months, while the statewide CHI Health system cared for more patients than in any month in nearly three years.

Those totals, that either equal or exceed the number of patients who filled hospitals to overflowing at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, are evidence of wider industry and structural issues that have exacerbated a chronic hospital capacity problem that existed before COVID hit.

Specifically, those issues are an ongoing labor shortage, increasing demand for health care services by the aging baby boomers, the 20th century’s most populous generation and an inability to discharge patients who need after hospital care.

The labor shortage was worsened by the pandemic, as older nurses retired and younger nurses left due to burnout, leading a Nebraska Hospital Association report to predict that the state will be short 5,500 nurses by 2025 – two short years from now.

That nursing shortage isn’t reserved to hospitals, extending to skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities that take patients who need longer-term care after a hospital stay. And those staffing issues mean fewer beds are available in those facilities, which leads to additional capacity issues at hospitals.

At Bryan, about 10% of patients on any day don’t need to be in the hospital but can’t be discharged, while at CHI Health from 10% to 15% were awaiting discharge to another health care facility – some 300 patients statewide earlier this month.

The nursing shortage, however, isn’t entirely responsible for the discharge issues. Some patients can’t be discharged for multiple reasons from being COVID-positive to waiting for insurance approval.

And the overcrowding is also being caused simply by an increase in people, both as inpatients and in emergency departments. Bryan had an all-time record of more than 96,000 people come to its emergency departments in 2022, some 15,000 more than in 2021.

Hospitals are attempting to address the nursing shortage – which is a national issue – through pay raises, shift differentials, sign-on bonuses and student loan forgiveness. And the larger hospitals, especially those in the CHI system, have been able to ease overcrowding by transferring patients to smaller, less crowded facilities.

There have also been long term investments made by the Legislature using federal COVID relief money to fund $10 million in scholarships and a $60 million rural health complex in Kearney

But more needs to be done at the state level to help mitigate the hospital capacity crisis.

With the nearly $2 billion budget surplus, the Legislature should also consider more innovative investments, such as an incentive program for nurses to continue their employment in hospitals and nursing homes and increase Medicaid reimbursements, which would allow hospitals to come closer to breaking even on the care for patients on public health insurance.

The newly formed Nebraska Healthcare Collaborative will, after gathering data, also likely bring proposals to meet funding gaps and align educational programs to meet workforce needs that the Legislature should receive with some immediacy.

For, simply put, there is no more important investment for all Nebraskans than to ensure a fully functional health care system and hospitals.