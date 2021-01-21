Editorial, 1/22: America must heed Biden's call for unity over division

Wednesday was much more than the inauguration day for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It marked the survival of American democracy, which overcame its greatest challenge in decades, and, we can hope, the return of civility and truth to politics and society.

Two weeks after an insurrectionist mob sacked the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of his election in November, Biden took the platform on the west side of the battered, but still magnificent, symbol of America to claim victory.

“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And, at this hour, democracy has prevailed.”

It prevailed in a capital city filled with National Guard troops, stationed inside fencing to prevent another attack on the government. It prevailed in state capitols, on high alert for extremist violence. It prevailed when there was little violence around the country, and, it prevailed, at last, with the peaceful transition of power.