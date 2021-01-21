Editorial, 1/22: America must heed Biden's call for unity over division

Wednesday was much more than the inauguration day for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It marked the survival of American democracy, which overcame its greatest challenge in decades, and, we can hope, the return of civility and truth to politics and society.
Two weeks after an insurrectionist mob sacked the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of his election in November, Biden took the platform on the west side of the battered, but still magnificent, symbol of America to claim victory.
“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And, at this hour, democracy has prevailed.”
It prevailed in a capital city filled with National Guard troops, stationed inside fencing to prevent another attack on the government. It prevailed in state capitols, on high alert for extremist violence. It prevailed when there was little violence around the country, and, it prevailed, at last, with the peaceful transition of power.
It prevailed on a day that, we hope, will be seen, in Biden’s words, as the end of “this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal” and a return to something resembling civility, creating a time to address, without the divisive rancor of the last half-dozen years, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, racial injustice and climate change.
And it came on a day that, in stark contrast to the previous occupant of the White House and administration, saw Biden and his press secretary Jen Psaki pledge to speak the truth, no matter how uncomfortable that truth might be.
“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson,” Biden said in his address. “There is truth, and there are lies. Lies told for power and profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders -- leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation -- to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”
It is incumbent on the media to deliver the truth as well, to present facts before embellishing them with opinion.
As the day wrapped up with a star-studded televised inaugural concert, Wednesday became a day of hope that the world’s most enduring democracy can truly become the United States of America, a goal to which all Americans should aspire.