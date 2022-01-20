Editorial, 1/21: New prison should wait until other efforts tried

While not all of them generated consensus, they offer far less costly options than building a new prison with a nine-figure price tag – and that’s before considering the devastating human toll excessive imprisonment has had on certain communities within this state.

Some well-intended laws in Nebraska have instead ended up creating negative consequences in the state’s prisons, helping to accelerate the growth of the prison population while all but one other state is seeing declines.

Take a 2009 law that created mandatory minimums and stiffened penalties in an attempt to deter assaults and gun crimes in north Omaha and route offenders into the state prisons rather than federal ones. In the end, having more people with longer sentences in Nebraska prisons has only worsened prisons’ overcrowding and gang problems.