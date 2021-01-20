Editorial, 1/21: It's time for cocktails to go to become permanently legal

The cocktails to-go movement, which began -- and continues -- as a way to help struggling restaurants stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, looks like it might be heading toward becoming permanent.
LB295, introduced last week by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, seeks to repeal the prohibition on the sale of alcoholic liquor to a person within a motor vehicle. It would reinforce Gov. Pete Ricketts' emergency mandate that was put in place last spring, allowing restaurants to sell drinks to patrons making take-out food orders.
Ricketts was wise to institute the emergency order early in the pandemic and keep it in place until Nebraska is back to normal.
Wishart's proposal is the next step as Nebraska begins rebuilding an economy that was greatly hurt by the pandemic.
Nebraska isn't alone. Thirty-one other states that have instituted temporary laws that legalized curbside alcohol service to help a struggling service industry, and many of them are trying to extend them long past the pandemic.
It's hard to disagree with the logic -- and harder to put the toothpaste back into the tube. It would be impossible, not to mention hypocritical, to cite safety issues for suddenly reverting back to previous pre-virus laws.
Of course, we'd suggest that protocols remain in place that require checking the identification of anyone placing a curbside order to ensure that the underaged are not provided with an opportunity to acquire alcohol.
We would be remiss to endorse any piece of legislation that makes it easier to drink and drive. Then again, this law does nothing of the sort.
Most people are keenly aware that sneaking a sip on the way home isn't nearly as innocent as reaching into the bag for a french fry or two on the way home from the drive-thru.
Capitalism has given everyone of age ample opportunities to drink and drive. There is no difference between chugging a purchase from a bottle bought at the local liquor store and a sealed carton of margaritas from your favorite Mexican place. The open-container laws already in place punish both equally.
And it should be noted that restaurants have done a good job of sealing their drinks to go in containers that are not conducive to sampling or sipping by the driver.
The statistics would back up that statement.
Nebraska State Patrol statistics indicate that drunken driving arrests declined by nearly 24% from the end of March through December, compared with the same time from a year ago.
Of course, critics will contend that those statistics are skewed by the fact that fewer people were driving this year because of the pandemic.
We care to believe that the vast majority of people abide by the laws in place, meaning Nebraskans won't abuse their ability to purchase to-go cocktails to take home.