Editorial, 1/20: Virus still needs to be taken seriously

That's a long way from getting the entire population of nearly 2 million inoculated, but it's a start toward protecting the state from a disease that has caused global havoc.

In the meantime, we continue to repeat the message of hunkering down and staying safe, while practicing health mandates like social distancing and using a face mask whenever you're in a public place.

It's the same advice we've been preaching since last spring, and right now, it seems more imperative because we appear to be at a crossroads regarding our battle with the virus.

Last week's local infection rate of 28% came with the real concern that there would be a surge caused by holiday celebrations. It appears we may have dodged that post-holiday spike, based on the numbers.

But this is no time to get complacent. A look at the calendar indicates a continued need for caution, especially in the near future when Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day get-togethers will most definitely give us reason to at least consider being close to others.

Use your best judgment.