Editorial, 1/20: Virus still needs to be taken seriously

Lost in the recent chaos and promised transfer of power in Washington, D.C., is a startling statistic that should cause everyone to take notice.
From Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, a total of 20,965 Americans died from COVID-19 complications, according to the New York Times.
In five of those six days, the death count surpassed that of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, including on Jan. 7, when a then-record 4,112 Americans suffered COVID-related deaths.
Five days later, that dubious mark fell when 4,406 Americans died from COVID-related symptoms.
The message is resoundingly clear: A little more than a year since emerging, the coronavirus remains nothing to take lightly even as our understanding of it has grown.
And it's not going away anytime soon, even as Lancaster County's risk dial fell from the red into the elevated orange on Tuesday for the first time since early November.
Still, there's reason for optimism with the circulation of a coronavirus vaccine that most Nebraskans should be able to get within the coming months.
Coming into this week, more than 90,000 Nebraskans -- mostly health care workers, first responders and the elderly -- have gotten the first of two recommended shots, with almost 16,000 having received both.
That's a long way from getting the entire population of nearly 2 million inoculated, but it's a start toward protecting the state from a disease that has caused global havoc.
In the meantime, we continue to repeat the message of hunkering down and staying safe, while practicing health mandates like social distancing and using a face mask whenever you're in a public place.
It's the same advice we've been preaching since last spring, and right now, it seems more imperative because we appear to be at a crossroads regarding our battle with the virus.
Last week's local infection rate of 28% came with the real concern that there would be a surge caused by holiday celebrations. It appears we may have dodged that post-holiday spike, based on the numbers.
But this is no time to get complacent. A look at the calendar indicates a continued need for caution, especially in the near future when Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day get-togethers will most definitely give us reason to at least consider being close to others.
Use your best judgment.
If there is a need for the proverbial carrot, look to a spring with a realistic possibility of a return to normal -- the chance of being inside Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game, the possibility of in-theater movies, live concerts, dining out and sporting events.