Editorial, 1/20: Omicron is here; duck and cover

Omicron is here. Take cover. Be careful because there's little we can do to stop it.
Many of the tools we've collected over the last two years to fight the coronavirus -- from face masks to vaccinations -- have been rendered less effective against omicron.
That's not to say vaccinations haven't served an important purpose. The fact that nearly three-quarters of Lancaster County adults have taken at least two shots has helped to reduce the load on our stressed-out hospitals. Make no mistake, they are struggling, but it could be far worse.
Meanwhile, the mask mandates reinstituted last week by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are a measure to help ensure our schools and business will remain open during this surge.
The good news is that while far more contagious than past strains of COVID-19, the symptoms of omicron for many aren't much different from a bout with the flu.
The better news is that omicron has peaked on the East Coast, and cases have begun to decline. Medical experts in Nebraska predict that it will peak in Omaha sometime next week and through the rest of the state in the weeks after that.
That said, our best advice right now might be to borrow a phrase from the Cold War: Duck and cover.
When a village gets invaded by marauders, and it's used all of its weaponry in defending itself, the best it can do after that is to find sanctuary in a secure place and wait for the threat to subside.
Lancaster County had nearly 3,600 COVID cases last week, a pandemic record for a single week, and 2,900 the week before.
That's reason for concern. It more than explains the reason the Health Department reinstated the mask mandate and Lincoln Public Schools' reasoning for taking the next three Fridays off.
Those are tools used in buying time until omicron runs its course. Until it does, maybe it's best to heed the advice of Health Director Pat Lopez.
Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encouraged community groups to postpone meetings or hold them virtually, and that people planning to host events such as weddings or banquets should consider postponing them because people gathering in close proximity without masks is the way the virus spreads most easily.
"It's time to get real, and for at least the next four weeks, I'm asking you to make some tough decisions," the mayor said.
Until this virus runs its course, it's best be smart about face-to-face interactions. As a community, we have approached COVID-19 thoughtfully over the last two years.