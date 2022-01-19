Editorial, 1/20: Omicron is here; duck and cover

Omicron is here. Take cover. Be careful because there's little we can do to stop it.

Many of the tools we've collected over the last two years to fight the coronavirus -- from face masks to vaccinations -- have been rendered less effective against omicron.

That's not to say vaccinations haven't served an important purpose. The fact that nearly three-quarters of Lancaster County adults have taken at least two shots has helped to reduce the load on our stressed-out hospitals. Make no mistake, they are struggling, but it could be far worse.

Meanwhile, the mask mandates reinstituted last week by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are a measure to help ensure our schools and business will remain open during this surge.

The good news is that while far more contagious than past strains of COVID-19, the symptoms of omicron for many aren't much different from a bout with the flu.

The better news is that omicron has peaked on the East Coast, and cases have begun to decline. Medical experts in Nebraska predict that it will peak in Omaha sometime next week and through the rest of the state in the weeks after that.