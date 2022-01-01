Editorial, 1/2: Editorial board lists its agenda for 2022

In some instances, the word “agenda” implies something hidden beneath the surface or some kind of subterfuge.
However, the annual listing of the Journal Star editorial board’s five priority topics – our agenda, for lack of a better word – is done in the interest of transparency. Rather than be accused of some kind of secrecy, these five topics are publicly shared early in the year because of their importance to readers.
Four of the five topics from last year remain the same. Climate change; inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship; protecting public education; and reforming prisons and policing are of the utmost importance and need positive action rather than continued inaction.
The item that has fallen off the list, protecting the farm economy, remains critical to Nebraska’s financial wellbeing. But the easing of certain tariffs and increase in commodity prices have helped those who work in the state’s largest industry, despite the ongoing need for property tax reform.
With historic unemployment – the lowest ever recorded for any state ever – that garnered countless headlines in 2021, improving upon Nebraska’s quality of life has now risen to the forefront.
The following is a brief explanation on why these items, listed in alphabetical order, are our editorial priorities for 2022:
* Climate change: A historic day of December destruction, caused by a record number of tornadoes, should be fresh in all Nebraskans’ heads. Beyond the immediate worries to life and limb, though, are longer-term worries for the state’s agricultural industry – food instability, economic hardship, etc. – that affect all of us. Yet, far too few Nebraska leaders even acknowledge our changing climate as existing, much less a cause for concern, when it comes to even the simplest acts, such as passing a climate resiliency plan.
* Inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship: Just after this agenda published last year, America witnessed the antithesis of these ideals with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the full extent of which is still being learned today. The terror of that day shows what can happen when partisanship and hostility to opposing ideas boil over – and it must not happen again. That requires us to work together civilly for the betterment of all, regardless of such artificial dividing lines as political affiliation.
* Protecting public education: Overworked and underpaid teachers are burning out and leaving the field at the highest rate in recent memory during this pandemic. Meanwhile, state lawmakers refuse to adequately fund K-12 schools – providing one of the lowest rates of direct state aid in the country despite the some of the highest property taxes – as some openly talk of “defunding” the University of Nebraska. Whether it’s against biological, political or financial threats, our schools are our future and must be protected.
* Quality of life: Nebraska recorded its second-highest rate of growth, according to U.S. Census data, and it’s still struggling mightily to find workers for vital jobs. The Good Life has a great story, but it requires all Nebraskans to work toward increasing affordable housing opportunities, welcoming refugees and immigrants, filling existing jobs and creating higher-paying employment.
* Reforming prisons and policing: Nebraska’s prisons remain at nearly record levels of crowding, even leading to an emergency declaration in 2019. Though progress has been made on raising pay to combat chronic staff shortages – a welcome development – such achievements are too few and far between when it comes to the men and women behind bars. The entire criminal justice system, from policing and prosecution to incarceration and programming, is beginning to make incremental change, but more is needed.
As health experts have braced us for a world where COVID never really goes away, it's safe to say that the policy and practice of dealing with the pandemic will remain a recurrent theme, too. And the Editorial Board will address dozens of other topics in the coming year -- some we can't even imagine at this point -- but readers can expect that we will return to variations on these five themes often as we try to promote the community discussion.