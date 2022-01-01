Editorial, 1/2: Editorial board lists its agenda for 2022

* Climate change: A historic day of December destruction, caused by a record number of tornadoes, should be fresh in all Nebraskans’ heads. Beyond the immediate worries to life and limb, though, are longer-term worries for the state’s agricultural industry – food instability, economic hardship, etc. – that affect all of us. Yet, far too few Nebraska leaders even acknowledge our changing climate as existing, much less a cause for concern, when it comes to even the simplest acts, such as passing a climate resiliency plan.

* Inclusiveness, civility and nonpartisanship: Just after this agenda published last year, America witnessed the antithesis of these ideals with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the full extent of which is still being learned today. The terror of that day shows what can happen when partisanship and hostility to opposing ideas boil over – and it must not happen again. That requires us to work together civilly for the betterment of all, regardless of such artificial dividing lines as political affiliation.