Editorial, 1/19: Affordable housing for middle class needs attention

Up to 20% of the units in a new apartment complex being constructed near Lincoln Northwest High School will have rents targeted to be affordable to people earning 60% of Lincoln’s medium income.

While the exact number of affordable-housing units in the 289-apartment complex at Northwest 48th and Holdrege streets hasn’t been determined, there should be 55 to 60 apartments that will have rents that are affordable to those who earn $19,000 for a single person or $37,200 for a two-person household.

Those affordable units will allow REV Development to qualify for tax-increment financing that can pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated by the project.

It will also, commendably, contribute to the easing of Lincoln’s affordable housing crisis, which the city of Lincoln is addressing through incentives like that being used by REV Development and funding provided by new projects, such as the proposed downtown Lincoln Bold building, that do not include affordable housing.

That approach is beginning to bear fruit but does not address the growing city’s pressing need for what is called workforce or middle-class housing, essentially single-family housing that is affordable for those earning more than a city’s median income.

Decades ago, that need could be met through new construction, which was often affordable to those making an average income.

But, as of November, the median price for a newly constructed home in Lincoln is $400,000, an amount that, with a 10% down payment, would require a monthly mortgage payment of about $2,400.

The average household in Lincoln brings in $76,000, and, based on recommended standards, can afford $1,900 a month in housing costs. Those in the median income range – $32,000 for singles and $64,000 for two people – are even less able to buy newly constructed homes.

That, with a few exceptions of new housing stock, leaves those in the average/median income market to, essentially, wait for existing housing to come open – which puts upward pressure on prices.

Addressing that problem won’t be simple or easy. But, at the governmental level, the city should look at creating incentives for developers to build more affordable middle class houses, examine and perhaps eliminate some regulations that push up housing prices and look at using zoning and other authority to create areas designated for such housing.

Those proposals may or may not be feasible – or politically possible. But unless more is done to create “affordable housing” for average earners, Lincoln’s housing crunch will continue and, inevitably, negatively impact the city’s economic and population growth.