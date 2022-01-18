Editorial, 1/19: A banner new look for the City of Lincoln

As flags go, it's a pretty simple one -- 16 straight lines (we counted carefully), most of a circle and one star. The gold line set apart fields of teal and navy blue.

And if the City Council approves it after a hearing Jan. 24, Lincoln will have a new flag, replacing one adopted 90 years ago.

Based on social media response and the occasional letter to the editor, not everyone is enamored of the new design, one much less literal than the 1932-adopted banner, with the Capitol, ears of corn, a sheaf of wheat and, to make it crystal clear, lettering that says "City of Lincoln."

The new flag, designed by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer, is the product of a contest by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals, who raised almost $20,000 to conduct the contest, offer prize money and purchase new flags for the city when the winner was chosen.

The contest was a clever way to involve the public to accomplish a task without taxpayer expense. Almost 200 designs were submitted, from which four finalists were chosen.