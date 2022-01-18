Editorial, 1/19: A banner new look for the City of Lincoln

As flags go, it's a pretty simple one -- 16 straight lines (we counted carefully), most of a circle and one star. The gold line set apart fields of teal and navy blue.
And if the City Council approves it after a hearing Jan. 24, Lincoln will have a new flag, replacing one adopted 90 years ago.
Based on social media response and the occasional letter to the editor, not everyone is enamored of the new design, one much less literal than the 1932-adopted banner, with the Capitol, ears of corn, a sheaf of wheat and, to make it crystal clear, lettering that says "City of Lincoln."
The new flag, designed by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer, is the product of a contest by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals, who raised almost $20,000 to conduct the contest, offer prize money and purchase new flags for the city when the winner was chosen.
The contest was a clever way to involve the public to accomplish a task without taxpayer expense. Almost 200 designs were submitted, from which four finalists were chosen.
All four followed the guidance of the North American Vexillogical Association's design recommendations -- keep it simple, use meaningful symbols, employ only two or three colors and steer clear of lettering or seals (circular emblems, not the animal). Those suggestions virtually guaranteed a flag much different from our current one.
Mejia's winning design -- titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln" -- crams a lot of meaning into its minimalist, art-deco design. All that meaning may be lost on a first-time viewer, but as the image gains use -- assuming the council approves it -- it will carry a deeper meaning for many in Lincoln.
At first glance, the design conveys a sunrise and the state Capitol. Less recognized would be the star, which sits at an aerial representation of 13th and O streets, considered the center of town.
Less concretely, additional lines represent the convergence of technology, agriculture and commerce, Mejia said, and what becomes a beacon in the center of the flag represents hope, optimism and the safe harbor for those coming here. Teal green and navy blue highlight land and water resources.
Our new flag may take some getting use to for some, but what couldn't use a little tune-up every 90 or so years? And besides, maybe the purpose of this new flag isn't so much to tell the rest of the world what we are. Maybe its purpose is to remind Lincoln what we want to be.